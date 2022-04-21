‘Marvelous and the Black Hole,’ starring Rhea Perlman, is a magical film

Miya Cech and Rhea Perlman in 'Marvelous and the Black Hole.' Photo Credit: Nanu Segal

“Marvelous and the Black Hole,” starring Emmy award-winning actress Rhea Perlman (“Cheers” and “Matilda”), is a truly magical film.

In this poignant movie, directed by Kate Tsang, a teenage delinquent named Sammy (played by Miya Cech) teams up with a surly children’s party magician Margot (Rhea Perlman) to navigate her dysfunctional family and inner demons.

Even though Sammy may be a skeptic at first, Margot reminds her that magic is being able to move people on an emotional level, and rightfully so.

This is a coming-of-age comedy that touches on such topics as unlikely friendships, coping with grief, and finding hope in dark moments.

Margot will help play a pivotal role in helping Sammy pass her class, otherwise, Sammy will have to go to boarding school.

While Sammy and Margot didn’t click at first, it was neat to see the evolution of their relationship and subsequent friendship, and how they each bring out the best in each other. They each help each other find their true calling in life.

At the same time, it is interesting to see the family dynamics at home, where Sammy is coping with the loss of her mother, her father Angus (Leonardo Nam) is dating Marianne (played by “General Hospital” alumna Paulina Lule), and Sammy utilizes the help of her sister Patricia (Kannon Omachi) to cover for her while she is spending time with Margot.

Each cast member brings something unique to the table, and the script is raw, authentic, and resonant. Compliments to Kate Tsang for her vision, writing, and directing this compelling project.

The Verdict

Overall, “Marvelous and the Black Hole” is a heartwarming and captivating film by Kate Tsang. It will certainly help provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through these days. It underscores such values as optimism, love, friendship, living with loss, and redemption.

The acting performances by Rhea Perlman, Miya Cech, and the entire cast are utterly remarkable.

“Marvelous and the Black Hole” is highly recommended for all, and it garners an A rating. It is available in select theaters and on Digital on April 29, 2022.