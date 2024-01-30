Martín Rodríguez talks about starring in ‘Griselda’ on Netflix

Martín Rodríguez. Photo Credit: Tamara Wassaf

Actor Martín Rodríguez chatted about starring in “Griselda” on Netflix opposite Sofia Vergara.

‘Griselda’

This series was inspired by real events. “The experience was incredible, not only did I meet a very talented team, with fantastic actors and but also a director who really did let all of the actors fly,” he said.

“Working with Sofia was also such a gift; because she is an actress with overwhelming talent and power,” he added.

Playing ‘Rivi’ in the series

He plays the role of the nefarious Jorge “Rivi” Ayala, who is Griselda’s loyal and real-life hitman. “What I liked the most is that I could see his perspective throughout all the episodes and really define his evolution. I liked working from the voice and its cadence, to play with sound, with the audible,” he said.

“Also, playing with the costumes of the time almost transported me directly to that era,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology, and social media are prevalent, he explained, “It is something very interesting, because I have always done theater and the relationship with the audience is momentary and only with the spectators who decided to go to see that performance, but the

audiovisual productions and on a streaming platform that relationship is infinite and is forever.”

“‘Griselda’ was the series with the most views on the platform in many countries, the same day it premiered, if we take only that parameter, this was unthinkable a

few years ago and that has made the audience more perceptive and

intelligent,” he said.

“I also love that the reactions from viewers are immediate,” he added.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, he responded, “I try to live day by day, but when something moves me, I start to design that perspective towards the future, art needs order and planning.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “I would say that acting, like any artistic activity, requires a lot of perseverance and many hours of work, so to persevere so that in the end it can be a beautiful act of freedom.”

“So, I would say our lives should be congruent with that. I would tell them not to be afraid to make mistakes, that acting is an act of freedom and courage, and

that they shouldn’t be afraid to take risks and to be bold, that is what art is all about,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he shared, “Success, to me, is celebrating life, whatever life you have.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Griselda’

Rodríguez concluded about “Griselda,” “I would tell people to enjoy the story which is extremely well told, to enjoy every performance, the photography, the music and of course, Sofia in one of the most amazing performances of her life.”

To learn more about Martín Rodríguez, follow him on Instagram.