Martin Kove of ‘Cobra Kai’ talks about his Hallmark movie ‘A Taste of Love’

Martin Kove in 'A Taste of Love.' Photo Courtesy of Digital Caviar, Hallmark Media.

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai” and “The Karate Kid” franchise) chatted about his upcoming Hallmark film “A Taste of Love.”

Martin took some time from his busy schedule filming the sixth season of “Cobra Kai” to talk about his new Hallmark project.

In this new Hallmark movie, a pigeonholed chef named Taylor (Erin Cahill) is determined to make her name as a respected culinary chef returns to her hometown to consider renewing her cooking show contract, only to reconnect with her childhood crush Jacob (Jesse Kove).

Jacob inspires her to enter a local cooking competition. “I play Glenn, who is Erin Cahill’s character’s father,” he revealed.

“One of the movie’s producers, Lincoln Lageson, brought my son Jesse and me to the project. He takes great care of the actors. It was a win-win all around,” he explained.

The film is directed and written by Michael E. Brown and Conrad De La Torres. “We have this new Hallmark movie coming out on Monday, February 19, and it’s a good thing. We have a lot of action,” he admitted.

On being a part of “A Taste of Love,” he said, “It was a marvelous experience. We had a lovely time. We shot it in Florida, and I hope we can make more movies in Florida. I enjoy doing these departure roles.”

“I cried from beginning to end each time I’ve seen it,” he admitted about “A Taste of Love.”

“There is something about the two leads having a little love affair when they were young, and then reuniting many years later. I got so choked up knowing that it could happen. I think people will understand the potential of that happening to them,” he elaborated.

