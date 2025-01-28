Martin Fry of ABC talks about his 2025 co-headlining USA tour with Howard Jones

Martin Fry of ABC. Photo Credit: Sam Neill.

English singer-songwriter Martin Fry of ABC chatted about his 2025 co-headlining USA tour with fellow new wave icon Howard Jones.

Fry’s music career spans more than four decades. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as co-founder and lead vocalist of the pop group ABC.

The group released six singles that entered the Top 20 charts in the United Kingdom during the ”80s, which included “Tears Are Not Enough,” “Poison Arrow,” “The Look of Love,” “All of My Heart,” “That Was Then but This Is Now,” and “When Smokey Sings”.

Fry is the sole member who has been with ABC throughout its entire history, and is currently its only official member of the band.

Can you tell us about your co-headlining tour with Howard Jones? What can we expect?

The tour begins in San Francisco at the Masonic on February 6th and comprises 17 shows across the USA climaxing in Philadelphia on March 2nd.

We toured in the USA with Howard Jones last August, and the shows were all incredible.

Some of the best shows we’ve played in 40 years. Two new wave legends plus Richard Blade opens up the show with a DJ set. See you there.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

All the incredible inspiring people I meet, the conversations I overhear in the street.

What do your plans for the future include?

Plan to live life to the fullest. To cherish every moment.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age now?

Feels the same as the analogue age. I play less vinyl these days though. The air miles are good.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

Our first album, “The Lexicon of Love,” acted as a calling card to my whole career.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

Sade. The New York Dolls. Sly Stone. I’d sing with anyone. I like singing.

What does the word success mean to you?

Artistic satisfaction. Discovering something new. Reaching out to people.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Never listen to advice. Beat to your own rhythm, your own drum. Originality is everything. Start today.

To learn more about Marty Fry of ABC, check out his official website.