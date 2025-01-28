Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Martin Fry of ABC talks about his 2025 co-headlining USA tour with Howard Jones

English singer-songwriter Martin Fry of ABC chatted about his 2025 co-headlining USA tour with fellow new wave icon Howard Jones.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Martin Fry of ABC
Martin Fry of ABC. Photo Credit: Sam Neill.
Martin Fry of ABC. Photo Credit: Sam Neill.

English singer-songwriter Martin Fry of ABC chatted about his 2025 co-headlining USA tour with fellow new wave icon Howard Jones.

Fry’s music career spans more than four decades. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as co-founder and lead vocalist of the pop group ABC.

The group released six singles that entered the Top 20 charts in the United Kingdom during the ”80s, which included “Tears Are Not Enough,” “Poison Arrow,” “The Look of Love,” “All of My Heart,” “That Was Then but This Is Now,” and “When Smokey Sings”.

Fry is the sole member who has been with ABC throughout its entire history, and is currently its only official member of the band.

Can you tell us about your co-headlining tour with Howard Jones? What can we expect?

The tour begins in San Francisco at the Masonic on February 6th and comprises 17 shows across the USA climaxing in Philadelphia on March 2nd.

We toured in the USA with Howard Jones last August, and the shows were all incredible.

Some of the best shows we’ve played in 40 years. Two new wave legends plus Richard Blade opens up the show with a DJ set. See you there.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

All the incredible inspiring people I meet, the conversations I overhear in the street. 

What do your plans for the future include?

Plan to live life to the fullest. To cherish every moment.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age now?

Feels the same as the analogue age. I play less vinyl these days though. The air miles are good. 

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

Our first album, “The Lexicon of Love,” acted as a calling card to my whole career.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

Sade. The New York Dolls. Sly Stone. I’d sing with anyone. I like singing.

What does the word success mean to you?

Artistic satisfaction. Discovering something new. Reaching out to people.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Never listen to advice. Beat to your own rhythm, your own drum. Originality is everything. Start today.

To learn more about Marty Fry of ABC, check out his official website.

In this article:2025, Abc, Digital Age, Group, Howard Jones, Martin Fry, Pop, Tour, USA
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

From barstools to big ideas: 100 weeks of Edmonton Tech Wednesdays

What makes grassroots meetups like Tech Wednesdays so vital is its lack of pretence. 

15 hours ago

World

World marks 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

The world marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday,.

22 hours ago
By a frozen lake dotted with ice skaters in Beijing's historic centre, people expressed optimism about the Year of the Snake By a frozen lake dotted with ice skaters in Beijing's historic centre, people expressed optimism about the Year of the Snake

World

China’s Xi strikes bullish tone in speech to mark Lunar New Year

By a frozen lake dotted with ice skaters in Beijing's historic centre, people expressed optimism about the Year of the Snake - Copyright AFP...

18 hours ago
Vanke said Monday its CEO had resigned "for health reasons" Vanke said Monday its CEO had resigned "for health reasons"

Business

Chinese property giant Vanke warns of huge loss, CEO resigns

Vanke said Monday its CEO had resigned "for health reasons" - Copyright AFP STRIndebted Chinese property giant Vanke said Monday that its CEO had...

18 hours ago