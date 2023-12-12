Marshall Williams talks about his new Great American Family holiday film

Marshall Williams. Photo Credit: Kristine Cofsky

Canadian actor Marshall Williams (“Glee”) chatted about his new Great American Family holiday film “The Jingle Bell Jubilee.”

In this new movie, “The Jingle Bell Jubilee,” Williams stars opposite Erin Agostino. The synopsis is: A city manager (Marshall Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Erin Agostino) in setting right his town’s Christmas Charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.

“It was great,” he exclaimed. “We had a great time on set, we had a really great cast, production, and crew. Everything was fantastic with it. I really enjoyed working with Erin Agostino; I think we had some great scenes together.”

On being a part of the Great American Family, he said, “It was good. I’m a gun for hire so anyone that wants to hire me to work with is fantastic.”

He also recalled being a part of the hit show “Glee.” “It was awesome. It was one of my favorite experiences in terms of work. It was a work-heavy job because you have to record, dance, learn lines and do the scenes but it was one of the most rewarding ones. I enjoy doing all of those things except the dancing, I am not a good dancer,” he said with a sweet laugh.

New music

He also discussed some of his new music. He shared that “The couch that I rent” is a song that he wrote a while ago but he recently released it. “I like the minimal production aspect of it. I wanted to release some of the songs that were buried in my computer,” he said.

Madison Smith

Williams had nice words about fellow Canadian actor Madison Smith. “Madison is a great guy. We took an acting class together in Vancouver, and he is a wicked dude,” Williams said.

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Williams said, “Be grateful for what you have and strive to work for more. Also, embrace the mundane.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “Settling In.” “I am really enjoying where I am in life right now, and I am finally getting to do a lot of the things that I wanted to do. I am very fortunate and happy for that,” he said.

Superpower of choice

His superpowers of choice would be either to “read minds” and to “heal people.” “A lot of these superpowers would be pretty convenient,” he admitted.

“Being content without the lack of ambition. Success would be daily happiness and enjoyment of what you do.”

Closing thoughts on ‘The Jingle Bell Jubilee’

Williams concluded about the movie, “I hope fans and viewers curl up on a couch and enjoy it with some hot chocolate or tea. This is a movie that they can enjoy and feel happy afterward. It is very subtle, and viewers don’t have to worry too much. I love that aspect of it.”

“The couch that I rent” is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Marshall Williams, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

