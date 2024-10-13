Marko Zaror of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ talks about his upcoming films

Marko Zaror. Photo Courtesy of Marko Zaror.

Actor, stuntman, and martial artist Marko Zaror of “John Wick: Chapter 4” chatted about his upcoming movies.

On his latest endeavors, he shared, “It has been a wild ride. It has been busy and it has been fun. I can’t complain.”

‘The Killer’s Game’

On being a part of “The Killer’s Game,” he said, “It was fun. I was very happy with how people reacted to the character. Even though it was a small part, it came out pretty intense. I was very happy with that project.”

Working with Dave Bautista

“Dave Bautista is a very nice guy,” Zaror said. “David is very sweet and talented. We connected a lot. He was willing to rehearse and to go for it. We had fun, and he has good training. It is funny because he is such a big guy but a gentle giant at the same time.”

Marko Zaror in ‘The Killer’s Game.’ Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.

New action film ‘Diablo’

He is looking forward to the action film “Diablo,” which will be released in the near future. “It’s a pretty good one,” he exclaimed.

“I think this is one of my craziest characters. I am looking forward for people to see that one because it’s unlike anything I have ever done before. It’s a very unique character,” he elaborated.

“It is nice to work with Ernesto again, and to work with Scott Adkins again. We have such a talented cast.; they all did an amazing job. We are very happy with it,” he added.

“In ‘Diablo,’ I play a character that is psycho crazy,” he hinted. “Being able to explore extremes from movie to movie has been a lot of fun.”

New movie ‘Affinity’

Affinity… “This is my first starring role in an American film. I wrote that movie a long time ago. We shot it in Thailand, and it’s a very different story. It has sci-fi, mystery and a love story in it. That was my own script, so it has a lot of ‘me’ in that movie. The performances from one film to the other were very extreme. It was very fun. I am excited about ‘Affinity’ too.”

Working with director and filmmaker Ernesto Diaz Espinoza

He praised Ernesto Diaz Espinoza for being an “amazing director.”

“For me, Ernesto is one of the best directors in the world. He has taught me so much,” Zaror noted.

“Growing up, I was the martial artist and Ernesto was the film director. We’ve had a great friendship over the years, and we shared a passion for moviemaking.”

“All the movies that Ernesto and I worked together were a learning process for me,” Zaror said.

“Ernesto was the one teaching me and guiding me on how to actually tell a story. It is always great to work with him. We are very happy with the movie ‘Diablo’ we did together. Right now, we are in the final post-production stage,” he acknowledged.

Daily motivations

Each day, Zaror is motivated by his desire to keep growing, keep learning, and keep discovering new things.

“I love new challenges and to get better,” admitted. “I love getting comfortable being uncomfortable. I always love being a student of the craft.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Zaror said, “Growing and Evolving.”

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’ Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

Working with Keanu Reeves

“Keanu is the best,” Zaror exclaimed. “Keanu is such a powerful human being, and everything they say about him is all true.”

“Keanu is just an amazing human being. When you are around him and see how he works and how he carries himself, it is just inspiring. This is the type of human I want to be, so I want to work towards that,” Zaror elaborated.

Marko Zaror in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’ Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Zaror said, “To be able to live your life and pay your bills doing what you love to do.”

Message for his fans

For his fans, he concluded, “Each of my new films is so different. The fans can expect a lot of variety. They will get a very different piece of ‘Marko’ in each one. I invite them to look forward to every film because I went to the extremes this time.”

To learn more about Marko Zaror, follow him on Instagram.