Mark Famiglietti talks about his new horror film ‘Consumed’

Mark Famiglietti. Photo Courtesy of Mitchell Altieri.

Actor Mark Famiglietti (“Young Americans” and “Hang Time”) chatted about his new horror movie “Consumed,” which was directed by Mitchell Altieri.

The synopsis is: A camping trip goes horribly wrong when a couple encounter a revenge-seeking madman who’s hunting a skin-stealing monster deep in the woods.

Experience making the horror film

“I truly loved my experience making ‘Consumed’ for a few reasons,” he admitted. First, this was the first time I had ever done a horror movie. Plenty of thrillers, but horror was a first.”

“I actually really liked the pace of it,” he noted. “Because of the practical resets it takes more time to do. Therefore, it felt like we could really plan and develop the characters and story over the five weeks.”

“Second, I loved the movie because it was physically challenging. I remember the first day it was 90 degrees, humid as could be, and I received a mosquito net to help ward off the bites,” he said.

“From there, it was into the woods for true rustic filmmaking. (Side note: tip of the cap to the crew who also performed in those same very physical conditions climbing in and out of trails to make this happen),” he said.

“Finally, I was hugely appreciative of a job during COVID. If one thinks the strikes were transformative, so was COVID. So many independent films did not get made because of the restrictions,” he said.

“The producing team was prepared and ready and it showed. I had just done a movie for Casting Director Paul Ruddy for Lifetime, so I was honored when he called right away for a follow-up the next month,” he added.

Portraying Jay

On playing Jay, he said, “Jay was interesting as a character because he just stood by his wife’s cancer battle early in their marriage. In theory, the initial phase of a marriage should be filled with joy and relatively low stress.”

“You and your spouse are building careers, starting a family (or choosing not to), buying a home; however, here suddenly, all of that went out the window. Jay was faced with the very real possibility that his wife would die and he would be left alone,” he explained..

“In addition, Jay is an academic at heart. So the idea of a Wendigo should never exist beyond folk legend. But suddenly it is very real. Does he have the physical and mental strength to overcome the scenario and save his wife? I guess we will find out,” he elaborated.

Working with Mitchell Altieri

On working with director Mitchell Altieri, he said, “Mitch is an actor’s director. He is extremely thoughtful and collaborative in the process. He does his homework, certainly understands how to blend the technical aspect of effects with filmmaking, but also ensures the actors feel heard and engaged.”

“He is also extremely supportive,” Famiglietti admitted. “When you are acting in a horror or in a movie with special effects, you’re going to have some false takes, false moments. Wait is the monster, ‘here’ or ‘here?’ type of thing.”

“Mitch knew how to guide the ship, serve the story, allow the actors to explore, and maximize to the tools of filmmaking to create a compelling story. Also– he’s not just a horror director. I’d say he is a character-first director,” he added.

On the lessons learned from this role and screenplay, he reflected, “This role pushed me mentally and physically. The screenplay in and of itself was very demanding (in a good way).”

“Actors love a challenge,” he noted. “It allowed me to get out of my comfort zone, explore a new genre, and work on a character with some serious vulnerabilities. For better or worse, I have committed TV crimes over the years.”

“I have no problem turning on a dime and doing some really ruthless stuff– this was not that. This was a character steeped in uncertainty,” he added.

‘Young Americans’

Famiglietti recalled his time on “Young Americans,” and he had great words about Ed Quinn and Ian Somerhalder. “Every now and then the title song pops in my mind ‘Six packs and Big Macs keep us rolling down the road. Cigarettes and coffee wherever we go…’ Believe it or not we shot the pilot 25 years ago,” he exclaimed.

“I have a strong affinity for both Ian Somerhalder and Ed Quinn,” he said. “Ed and I are still connected via social media and I love following his role on The Oval (among many others).”

Famiglietti continued, “You know, we are in this crazy culture of reboots, I wish that show had just a little more notoriety because why not see where those characters are so many years later? Think of who else was on the show: Kate Boswoth, Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Hunnam, Kate Moennig, Matt Czuchry, and of course Ian and Ed among others.”

“Steve Antin, who created the show, is launching a musical based on his movie Burlesque in England, so he is very active as well,” he noted.

“Scott Sanders is producing major shows on Broadway as well as films like ‘The Color Purple’. I don’t know, someone call Mandalay and Sony,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“Kidding aside, I find that early work tends to resonate with the artist because it was vital to launching a career. ‘Young Americans’ was my second series, but my first prime time series,” he said.

“Without that, I’m probably not in Terminator 3– so I have huge affection for the two actors you mentioned as well as the entire experience,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “My future plans continue to be busy! While I can’t disclose the concept, I can say I am co-writing a holiday movie for Hallmark. We sold the concept right after the strike, have moved through development, and are scripting now.”

“I also have a Romantic Comedy where I play the male lead opposite Scout Taylor Compton called ‘Hashtag Romance’ that was made by Reel One that friend Eric Woods picked up through his company Cartel for US Distribution,” he said.

“Hopefully that will be released by the first quarter of 2025. Of course, I have my passion projects, such as a series titled ‘Bottom of the 33rd’ based on the longest baseball game in history which occurred in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in 1981.

“As an avid baseball fan and someone who was very close to minor league baseball with specific ties to the Red Sox, I really want to find a home for that. I am also willing to do it as a documentary. Finally, if history is any indicator, I’ll commit more TV crimes soon,” he elaborated.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success on a professional level means pursuing one’s dream no matter what the obstacle. The measurement is not the final result, but the journey.”

“On a personal level, it means loving my wife, children, family, and friends– and helping to support their dreams at every stage of their respective journey,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Consumed’

For viewers and fans, he concluded about the movie, “I would hope viewers experience the intense ride of a character-driven horror-thriller where a blood-thirsty Wendigo will stop at nothing to quench their desire!”

