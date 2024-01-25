Mario Lopez talks about hosting the new game show ‘Blank Slate’

Mario Lopez is the host of 'Blank Slate.' Photo Courtesy of Game Show Network

Actor and TV personality Mario Lopez (“Access Hollywood”) chatted about hosting the new game show “Blank Slate.”

Background on Mario Lopez

A two-time Emmy winner, Mario Lopez is the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily”; moreover, he hosts the iHeartRadio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.” He is also the host of “Blank Slate.”

Lopez played the role of A.C. Slater in the original teen TV series “Saved By The Bell,” and he stars in the revival series on Peacock, where he also serves as a producer.

‘Blank Slate’

“Blank Slate” premiered on the Game Show Network on Monday, January 8, 2024. It is an adaptation of the board game of the same name where thinking alike, in the form of matching answers to fill-in-the-blank questions, where contestants can win money. This game plays very similar to the original version of “The Match Game.”

On being a part of “Blank Slate,” Lopez said, “It has been awesome. I love games, game shows, board games, and giving away people money; that is the best feeling ever.”

Mario Lopez has a passion for hosting

Lopez is drawn to hosting this game show for several reasons. “I love hosting this type of show because, like I mentioned earlier, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” he said.

“There is nothing better than giving away people money. It brings such joy to people and that makes it great,” he acknowledged.

“I love hosting in general, and this is one of the best types of ways to do it,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Blank Slate’

Lopez remarked about “Blank Slate,” “It’s a good time, and it’s a fun game to play along at home.”

“I am looking forward to the next season, and hopefully, they will continue to dig it,” he concluded.

To learn more about game show host Mario Lopez, follow him on Instagram.