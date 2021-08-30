Connect with us

Marie Osmond to release new studio album ‘Unexpected’

Entertainment sensation Marie Osmond will be releasing her highly-anticipated new album “Unexpected.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Marie Osmond
Marie Osmond. Photo Credit: David Schwep
Marie Osmond. Photo Credit: David Schwep

It covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics on her forthcoming “Unexpected” studio album. It will be available on December 10 via Oliveme LLC and BFD/The Orchard. Her single “Unexpected” is available by clicking here.

Particularly impressive about Osmond is that she spent two decades out of her 50-year career in opera training. She is also accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra on the album, which also features songs in Italian, French, and Czech.

This musical effort is dedicated to Osmond’s father who encouraged his daughter to follow her passion and sing every style of music she loved. These recordings are also a permanent tribute and personal thank you from Osmond to all of her fans who have requested them over the years.

Osmond is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, and she has secured multiple Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts, and Broadway. 

Her new album “Unexpected” is available for pre-order by clicking here.

Connect with Marie Osmond on FacebookInstagram and Twitter and visit MarieOsmond.com for more information. 

In this article:Album, Broadway, Entertainment, marie osmond, Unexpected
