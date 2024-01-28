Maria Ellis talks about her new single ‘Gone,’ vinyl resurgence, and the digital age

Maria Ellis. Photo Credit: Savanna Ruedy

Pop singer-songwriter Maria Ellis chatted about her new single “Gone” and the digital age.

We sat down at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington on Long Island, and we spoke about her new music.

Ellis she shared her thoughts on AI on the future of the music industry, and the recent resurgence of vinyl.

‘Gone’

“Gone” was written by Maria Ellis and Musa, the latter of which also served as a producer.

“It actually came about a few years ago when I was at Berklee College of Music,” she said about the song. “I was living my apartment in Boston, and I had my piano out and I started playing some chords.”

“At first, the song was very sad and somber so I had written a verse and a chorus and I sent it to my producer Musa, who turned it into a EDM track. The production is now very upbeat, uplifting, and it makes you want to dance,” she said.

“I released a visualizer video, which just came out yesterday on YouTube,” she noted. “For my next single in March, I will have a music video coming out with that.”

Future plans

On her plans for the future, Ellis said, “My EP will be coming out this year, in 2024. I am going to be doing a waterfall release, where every song will come out every other month so I will be putting out a lot of singles and tracks. I am really excited about people hearing this project.”

The digital age

“I think it is really exciting to be an artist in the digital age,” Ellis said. “I like that independent artists are at the forefront such as people like JVKE. By taking the independent route, artists are really in charge of their careers and their creative direction.”

“Social media and TikTok can help artists like me that don’t have a major record label but the fans can help me and my music be seen and heard,” she expressed.

Resurgence of vinyl

“On the flip side, I love listening to records on vinyl,” she said. “I think it’s great for artists because with streaming we don’t make a lot of money; however, vinyl can help benefit the sales of the music.”

“I hope I can do a limited vinyl drop with my EP because I just love it. Just like having a CD, it is nice to hold something physically again,” she added.

AI on the future of the music business

A Greek-American recording artist, Ellis shared her thoughts on the AI trajectory on the music industry. “AI certainly scared me,” she said with a sweet laugh. “I definitely think that art should stay human.”

“AI is where the industry is right now so you just have to make due with what it is. I try to have a positive reframe on it and say that I can promote myself and be in positions where I couldn’t before,” she elaborated.

“AI is never going to replicate a human being’s creative flow, emotions, and talent,” she added.

Dream duet choices in music

Ellis listed Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande as her dream collaboration choices in music.

Favorite mottos to live by

On her favorite mottos to live by, Ellis responded, “I am very faith-based. Put your faith in God and let it go. That’s all you can do.”

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into music

For hopefuls that wish to go into music, Ellis said, “Don’t compromise who you are. Authenticity is key. It really takes a lot of hard work. Stay true to yourself and work hard.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Ellis said, “Go for it and just do it.” “Don’t let your fears get in your way,” she said.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Ellis, “Making someone feel good. Having and making a positive connection with somebody online through music, which can reach people across the world.”

“If my music empowers them, and makes them feel good, then that means the world to me,” she added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Gone’

“I want people to feel good about themselves, as well as powerful and secure. The world is really heavy right now so I hope this song gives them feel-good escapism and liberated.”

“Gone” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Maria Ellis, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.