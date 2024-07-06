Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Marcus Rosner talks about his two ‘Christmas in July’ Hallmark movies

Canadian actor and producer Marcus Rosner chatted about his two “Christmas in July” Hallmark movies.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Marcus Rosner
Marcus Rosner. Photo Credit: Lane Dorsey
Marcus Rosner. Photo Credit: Lane Dorsey

Canadian actor and producer Marcus Rosner chatted about his two “Christmas in July” Hallmark movies.

‘Falling Like Snowflakes’

In “Falling Like Snowflakes,” an artist and photographer Teagan (played by Rebecca Dalton) is determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, and she enlists the help of a childhood friend; they go on a mission that they’ll never forget.

Rosner shared that “Falling Like Snowflakes” premiered on Saturday in the United States, and it is coming out in Canada on Saturday while “Ice Palace Romance” will be the last one that they show. “I will be bookending Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July,’ which is nice,” he said.

‘An Ice Palace Romance’

In “An Ice Palace Romance,” a journalist Lori (Celeste Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner Mark Johnson (Marcus Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

“Last Christmas, they put ‘An Ice Palace Romance’ on their streamer, Hallmark Movies Now,” he said. “This will be the first time it is shown on the big cable network. I believe ‘An Ice Palace Romance’ will get its TV premiere.”

Rosner on his forthcoming indie films

On his upcoming indie projects, he shared, “We did two Christmas movies with Northern Gateway Films, where one of them starred me and Emma Johnson and that is called ‘Christmas in Alaska,’ which will premiere on Lifetime this holiday season.”

“The other one we made is ‘Dear Christmas Hearts,’ which stars myself and Brittany Bristow,” he added.

Working with his wife as a producing partner

On collaborating with his wife, Ali, he remarked, “My wife is a producer too, where she produces all the films that we make on Northern Gateway Films alongside our team.”

“We have been producing together for a number of years now. Ali also produces documentaries primarily and I have dragged her into doing scripted content a couple of years ago,” he elaborated.

“We wanted to work together, and now she splits her time between doing documentaries and scripted movies now,” he added.

New thriller for Lifetime

Speaking of Lifetime, he revealed that he is about to produce a thriller for Lifetime, which they will be shooting right away in Alberta, Canada.

Favorite mottos to live by

His favorite mottos to live by are to “be kind and to work hard.”

Closing thoughts on the ‘Christmas in July’ movies

For fans and viewers, Rosner stated, “I hope these movies give fans and viewers the escapism that everybody looks for in these kinds of projects.”

“It is just feel-good content and a chance to step outside of the growing cynicism of the world that we live in today,” he concluded.

To learn more about Canadian actor and producer Marcus Rosner, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, ali, an ice palace romance, Canadian, falling like snowflakes, Film, Marcus Rosner, Movie, Producer
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot 'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Climate change apparently hasn’t noticed that it doesn’t exist — June 2024 hit 5 billion people hard.

It really is a question of degrees.

16 hours ago
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lost his seat Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lost his seat

World

Record number of UK Cabinet ministers defeated in general election

Nine members of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top team failed to be re-elected.

17 hours ago
Humanoid robots on display at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai Humanoid robots on display at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai

Tech & Science

Chinese AI market optimistic despite scrutiny from West

China's AI sector showed confidence this week at a major fair in Shanghai that it would overcome restrictions imposed by the West.

17 hours ago
US President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House US President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House

World

Biden seeks campaign reset with high-risk TV interview

The president has said that he is "not leaving" and is "in this race to the end," but post-debate polls have shown Trump's narrow...

16 hours ago