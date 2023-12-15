Connect with us

Marcus Rosner talks about his new Hallmark movie ‘An Ice Palace Romance’

Canadian actor Marcus Rosner chatted about his new Hallmark film “An Ice Palace Romance.”
Published

Marcus Rosner in 'An Ice Palace Romance.' Photo Credit: Albert Camicioli, Hallmark Media
The movie will premiere on Thursday, December 14 on Hallmark Movies Now. Shawna Steele directed from a script by Andrew Daley.

The synopsis is: A journalist Lori (Celeste Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner Mark (Marcus Rosner) and his young daughter Zoe, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

“I star opposite Celeste. That was a fun one,” he admitted. “That was a great experience. I’ve wanted to work with Celeste for a while. That was my first time filming in Ottawa, our nation’s capital.”

‘Notes of Autumn’

He shared that he loved doing the Hallmark movie “Notes of Autumn,” where he worked alongside Ashley Williams, Peter Porte, and Luke Macfarlane. “That was great, it was an awesome movie,” he said.

“I love how the two parallel storylines. Ashley Williams is a consummate professional and a high-caliber actress. It was a matter of keeping up with her. I loved how that movie turned out. It was cool to do those back-and-forth storylines,” he explained.

“I had a great time, and I think it’s my favorite poster out of every movie I’ve ever been on,” he said with a sweet laugh.


For more information on Canadian actor and producer Marcus Rosner, follow him on Instagram.
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

