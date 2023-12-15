Marcus Rosner talks about his new Hallmark movie ‘An Ice Palace Romance’

Marcus Rosner in 'An Ice Palace Romance.' Photo Credit: Albert Camicioli, Hallmark Media

Canadian actor Marcus Rosner chatted about his new Hallmark film “An Ice Palace Romance.”

The movie will premiere on Thursday, December 14 on Hallmark Movies Now. Shawna Steele directed from a script by Andrew Daley.

The synopsis is: A journalist Lori (Celeste Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner Mark (Marcus Rosner) and his young daughter Zoe, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

“I star opposite Celeste. That was a fun one,” he admitted. “That was a great experience. I’ve wanted to work with Celeste for a while. That was my first time filming in Ottawa, our nation’s capital.”

‘Notes of Autumn’

He shared that he loved doing the Hallmark movie “Notes of Autumn,” where he worked alongside Ashley Williams, Peter Porte, and Luke Macfarlane. “That was great, it was an awesome movie,” he said.

“I love how the two parallel storylines. Ashley Williams is a consummate professional and a high-caliber actress. It was a matter of keeping up with her. I loved how that movie turned out. It was cool to do those back-and-forth storylines,” he explained.

“I had a great time, and I think it’s my favorite poster out of every movie I’ve ever been on,” he said with a sweet laugh.