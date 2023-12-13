Connect with us

Marcus Rosner talks about his movie ‘Christmas in Maple Hills’

Canadian actor Marcus Rosner about his Great American Family film “Christmas in Maple Hills,” where he starred opposite Emily Alatalo.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Marcus Rosner
Marcus Rosner. Photo Credit: Lane Dorsey
Marcus Rosner. Photo Credit: Lane Dorsey

“Christmas in Maple Hills” premiered on Monday, November 27. Marco Deufemia directed from a screenplay by Jennifer Snow.

The synopsis is: Valerie Warrick (Emily Alatalo) is shocked to learn the land passed down from her grandparents isn’t in her family’s name… instead it is registered under “D. Property Company.”

To save her family’s legacy and their dairy farm, she teams up with handsome veteran Walker Jennings (Marcus Rosner) to dig into her family’s past. Can they solve the mystery of who really owns the land in time for the holidays?

They are on a quest to track down the enigmatic owner of her family’s land in order to save her dairy farm and to preserve her family’s legacy.

“It was great,” he exclaimed about the experience. “I worked with Emily Alatalo on that one. It was a delightful little story that jumped back and forth in time between World War II and modern day.”

“I had a good time on that one,” he admitted. “I liked playing a doctor; that was fun, especially for my mother who was proud to envision me as doctor, even if it was in make believe land for two hours.”

“What I liked about this film is that they were willing to do some back in time scenes. That mystery along with the romance unfolds together, it is very interesting and it is contextualized by those World War II segments,” he said.

“I really respect that they got some battle sequences within that film and that was very cool,” he added.

In addition, Rosner works for the production company Northern Gateway Films as a partner and producer. “I am in the studio right now. It has been going really great. We did three Christmas movies this year, and they all found homes on various streamers,” he said.

“We are developing some bigger projects next year so we are buckling down and putting the work in one those right now,” he said.

To learn more about Canadian actor and producer Marcus Rosner, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: “Christmas in Maple Hills” review

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

