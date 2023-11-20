Marcus Coloma talks about his upcoming fan events, remembers Tyler Christopher

Marcus Coloma. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Actor and musician Marcus Coloma chatted about his upcoming fan events on the East Coast for December, and he remembered the late Tyler Christopher.

Coloma is known for playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” for three years.

New Jersey event

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, Coloma will host an “Ugly Sweater Holiday Hang” in Middlesex, New Jersey.

At this event, there will also be a special reading of “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” which will be narrated by Coloma himself. “I think we will have different people act out different parts while I read it out,” he said.

“I haven’t been to an Ugly Sweater Party since 2005,” he admitted. “I am very excited about that, and just a holiday party in general. I am really looking forward to hanging out with a bunch of people with some ugly sweaters,” he said.

“I will be playing some holiday songs and I’ve been writing some holiday songs,” he added.

It will be followed by a “Strike & Score: A Bowling After Party.” “I think it’s a fun game, which allows people to sit around and talk while the other person is rolling the ball,” he said about bowling. “It would be fun to hang out and do bowling at the same time.”

New York event

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Coloma will be in New York, where he will be hosting a “Making Pizza Cooking Class,” as well as a “Eskimo Hang,” and a karaoke fan event, where his fans are able to sing with him.

“We did a crepe making class in Los Angeles, which was such a hit and so much fun. We learned so many tricks such as making an omelette, and I am looking forward to pizza, which is probably my all-time favorite food,” he said.

To learn more about these upcoming fan events, check out the Marcus Coloma World Instagram page.

‘Murder Mystery’ fan event in New York

This past September, he was happy to have been a part of a “Murder Mystery” fan event in New York City, where his fans served as participants in the story. “It was really fun, I had so much fun,” he said. “Everybody really got into character, and it was a fun game. I really enjoy playing games. The games make the events a lot more fun.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Coloma said, “Learning as much as I can about as much as I can.” “Right now, with the Internet, there are so many opportunities. I love acting and I would love to book another show,” he said.

“It is easier to make your own projects these days. I have some movie ideas and I am preparing for success, I think there will be a lot of success in 2024,” he said.

Remembering Tyler Christopher

Coloma also took the time to remember the late but great Emmy winner Tyler Christopher, who previously played the role of Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off for 20 years, who recently passed away on October 31, 2023.

“Tyler was such a beautiful artist and it was so sad to hear that he had passed,” Coloma said. “I am really lucky to have gotten to know him and meet him, I had always looked up to him.”

Emmy winner Tyler Christopher. Photo Credit: Chelsea V Photography

Favorite motto to live by

On his favorite motto to live by, he responded, “Knowledge is everything.” “I am all about learning as much as I possibly can right now,” he said.

Fans

For his fans and supporters, Coloma said, “As always, they are the best fans in the entire world. Thank you for all of the support, and thank you for coming to the events.”

To learn more about actor Marcus Coloma, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official Facebook page.