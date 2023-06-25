Marcus Coloma of ‘General Hospital’ performs ‘Acoustic Vibes’ show in New York

Marcus Coloma. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Singer and actor Marcus Coloma (“General Hospital” fame) performed an “Acoustic Vibes” show in New York City on June 24th.

Acoustic concert

This in-person fan event took place at Michiko Rehearsal Studios in the heart of Manhattan, and it was hosted by Marcus Coloma World and the CaliBx Experience.

Coloma shared personal stories about his life experiences and some classic songs that molded his childhood, and these included “Desperado” by The Eagles, Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and “Free Fallin’,” and he delivered his distinct, unplugged versions of all of these songs on both acoustic guitar and piano.

He tipped his hat to the country group Little Big Town with “Better Man,” which was penned solely by Taylor Swift, as well as “Girl Crush.”

Equally impressive was “Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones, and his own song “Hold On,” whose music video was directed by Rob Filios.

A true highlight was when he nailed Ryan Bingham’s “The Weary Kind” from the motion picture “Crazy Heart,” which starred Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges. This was the song that Coloma was born to sing.

An added treat was when Colom performed a duet with Veronica White on Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason,” where White showcased her harking, sultry vocals.

Working with Tyler Christopher

Coloma opened up about meeting and getting to work with Emmy winner Tyler Christopher on his Instagram comedy digital series “Two Dicks,” which Coloma does with veteran soap actor Kin Shriner.

Ironically enough, Tyler Christopher and Marcus Coloma both played the role of prince Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital.” “That was so cool,” Coloma admitted. “I was starstruck, I was nervous but he was the sweetest guy. Within 10 minutes, it was such a great experience. We immediately bonded, Tyler is an artist, and he is so great.”

“When I was preparing to play Nikolas, I had watched hundreds of hours of Tyler Christopher’s acting work,” Coloma said.

“I played this character that he created, and it was really cool for me to tell him that what he created was really incredible, and he is a phenomenal actor. It was cool to be able to say that to him personally, and it was just really fun to work with him because I always wanted to work with him,” Coloma elaborated.

Working with other actors on his digital comedy series

Coloma also praised all of the established actors (such as Maurice Benard, Jon Lindstrom, Michelle Stafford, Finola Hughes, and Sarah Joy Brown) that made cameos on his digital comedy series. “These guys are so impressive. I give them this tiny little script and we are running and gunning, doing it all in two takes,” he said.

“It was exciting, fun, and I am always pleasantly surprised with what we get. I am so impressed by these actors,” he exclaimed.

For his fans, Coloma said, “As always, thank you so much. Without you guys, none of this happens. There are so many supportive people that are watching us, commenting, and following the journey.”

To learn more about actor and singer Marcus Coloma, check out his Linktree page.