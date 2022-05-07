Marci Miller talks about her 2022 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘Days of Our Lives’

Marci Miller. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Acclaimed actress Marci Miller chatted about her 2022 Daytime Emmy nomination for the hit NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

Miller is nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for her portrayal of Abigail Deveraux DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.” “That feels crazy good,” she admitted. “It was very unexpected this year more so than previous years, it totally broadsided me.”

She shared that working with co-star Emily O’Brien is “great fun.” “Emily is so much fun. She is so special and so talented, but she is super grounded, and a great person. She has an awesome sense of humor, she is the whole package in regard to having a scene partner. I really dig her,” she admitted.

“Also, Billy Flynn is the cat’s meow,” she said. “Billy is the root of Chabby (Chad and Abby). He is such a dear friend and I adore him. He is a good dude all the way around. In my opinion, Billy is the most talented person on the show.”

‘FEAR’ thriller

Miller stars as protagonist Josephine “Joe” Allister in the gripping thriller “FEAR,” which was directed by filmmakers Geoff Reisner and Jason Tobias. The movie premiered on DVD and digital on June 15 via New Era Entertainment.

Joe must hunt the hunters to protect her kids. “FEAR” is set in the desolate regions of Canada, where a young family faces a group of bandits that steal the last of their supplies; with time running out, they must form an alliance with the outlaws in an effort to protect their children.

“Gosh, I loved it. This film was very physical,” she said. “The set was very cold, as you can imagine, with the snow and everything. There was a realism to it that I really appreciated.”

“FEAR” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

‘Gimme My Money’

She is excited to be filming the new movie “Gimme My Money,” where she plays the role of Jo. “I am on my way to film that right now, literally,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Letting the Goodness Unfold.”

Zoom fan event with Eric Martsolf

On Sunday, May 22, Miller will be a part of a Star Image Entertainment virtual fan event, along with Eric Martsolf, who is also a 2022 Daytime Emmy nominee for “Outstanding Lead Actor.”

Profits are going to Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. “It will be lovely. I love anything that Eric Martsolf does, and Penny MacGregor always does cool events and they are for a good cause. It is a sweet way for us to engage with everyone, and it will be lovely,” she said.

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be either “to fly” or “to be able to read people’s minds” even though the latter might be a little disturbing.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Miller said, “finding a healthy and a good balance between my work and my family life. I want to be a very present mother while also being true to myself and honoring my passions, my work, and what I love to do.”

Thanks her fans

“What are Chabby, without the fans? If it weren’t for the fans and their response and their connection to the characters, then we would just be two characters on a show. We owe everything to them, they have been so lovely and I am grateful to know some of them personally and to stay connected to them.”

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page.