Maneskin’s Damiano David releases first solo song

Damiano David, lead singer of Italian rock band and Eurovision winner Maneskin, released his first solo track.
Published

Damiano David says his solo project doesn't spell the end of Maneskin
Damiano David says his solo project doesn't spell the end of Maneskin - Copyright AFP Leonardo Munoz

Damiano David, lead singer of Italian rock band and Eurovision winner Maneskin, released his first solo track Friday, sparking fears among fans that the group might be about to split.

David collaborated on the song, “Silverlines”, with American artists Sarah Hudson and Ferras and the British rapper and producer Labrinth.

The Italian singer, whose live performances and party nights with bassist Victoria De Angelis fuelled Maneskin’s sultry reputation, seems to suggest with the melancholy track that he has entered a more mellow period of his life.

“I don’t feel sad anymore, the calm after the storm, peace belongs to me,” he sings.

“This song is very special to me”, he told Italy’s La Stampa daily in an interview published Friday.

“I naturally chose it as the start of this new chapter in my artistic life, and I sincerely hope that people are ready to take this journey with me.”

David said at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York this month that his solo project did not mean the end of Maneskin.

“One thing is certain, the band will continue to make records together. We get on very well, and my solo record will not put an end to our activity as a band,” he said.

Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 and David is its best-known member, with over five million followers on Instagram.

The other three members are also involved in solo projects.

De Angelis has played in a Duran Duran song, guitarist Thomas Raggi has taken part in concerts with other artists, and drummer Ethan Torchio has composed music for a documentary, according to La Stampa.

AFP
