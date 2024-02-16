Makenzie Phipps talks about her new single ‘Eighteen Wheels’

Makenzie Phipps. Photo Courtesy of Artisan Imagery.

Singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps chatted about her new country single “Eighteen Wheels.”

On the idea for this song, she said, “I had the opportunity to perform at the 50th Mid America Trucking Show anniversary in Louisville, Kentucky, a few years ago.”

“My backup guitarist and singer, Shane Begley, decided to write a song for me to sing at the event in honor of all truckers,” she said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “I have always been a musical person.”

“The Lord put me on this earth for a reason and that was to sing. I get inspired by seeing other artist’s sharing their talents and it drives me to become a better songwriter/singer,” she said.

“I am the kind of songwriter who writes (majority of the time) about personal experience because I feel it gets my audience relating to me better,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “I have over 80 shows booked for my 2024 tour, so I am very much looking forward to playing at new venues and meeting new people! I am also looking forward to getting back into the studio and recording new material.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “It is definitely an interesting world that we live in in regards to everything being primarily through the Internet.”

“I always say there are pros and cons to how music is done today compared to how it was in Loretta Lynn‘s time, for instance,” she said.

“On one hand, I wish it was easier to go to a radio station, give them your record to play and then interview with them on the spot like they did back then. On the other hand, it is also handy in today’s time to upload music for everybody around the world to listen to,” she elaborated.

Dream duet choice: Ashley McBryde

Phipps listed Ashley McBryde as her dream duet choice. “I would love to do a duet with Ashley McBryde. I just love everything about her: her personality, her voice, her work ethic. It would be a dream come true to sing with her,” she exclaimed.

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “Never be afraid of failure. There were so many times when I was younger that I wouldn’t proceed with a new step because I was worried I would fail.”

“Everything is a learning experience,” she admitted. “The next step may be what you were wanting or it may be a life lesson you learn along the way. Either way, you must keep moving forward.”

Success

On her definition of success, she said, “I feel like everybody has a different definition for success. I have always told people, especially being in the music world, I would love to become a household name if that’s what the Lord wants me to be, but if I’m able to do my music and be able to live a comfortable life doing so, I think that’s success in itself too.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Eighteen Wheels’

For fans and listeners, she remarked, “I hope everyone out there gathers from this song just how truly important our truckers are in our world. We wouldn’t have anything without them.”

“Not only is that the true meaning behind this song, I also hope people enjoy the heart felt story within the song. Go download it today,” she concluded.

“Eighteen Wheels” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Makenzie Phipps, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.