Makayla Lynn talks about ‘The Dreamer’ country single

Makayla Lynn. Photo Credit: Jimmy Fisco.

Singer-songwriter Makayla Lynn chatted about her new country single “The Dreamer.”

New single

On her new single “The Dreamer,” she said, “It is a song I wrote with two dear friends, Jen Stegall and Janelle Arthur. When we got together that day, we somehow got talking about all the things that the people around us have to go through in order to support us in following a dream.”

“The song paints a picture of three different characters in a dreamer’s life. The mother, the lover and the daughter. Jen’s perspective began the thought in being the daughter of a dreamer, as her dad is Keith Stegall, a producer who has made a legendary impression on the world through music,” she elaborated.

“Then we followed down the path to fill in the other characters of the song. I recorded the song and released it in September. Some songs feel very sacred to be in the room for and this was absolutely one of them,” she added.

Acoustic video for the song

On the song’s acoustic video, “Once we released the fully produced recording of ‘The Dreamer,’ I was digging through some old content from the past few years. I was shocked to find that we had filmed this acoustic version of the song before even recording it in studio.”

“I didn’t remember we had it. It was very raw, and the song was still new to me, but I knew that I wanted the chance to share it. It was just a moment we captured that felt like a special representation of the song,” she said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “That is probably an answer much too long to explain. I’m mostly inspired by a feeling of pure gratitude that I get to be a part of something so much bigger than myself, something that is divine in nature.”

“In the meantime, I feel a sense of peace and belonging like nothing else when I make music,” she added.

Biggest musical influences

When asked about her musical influences, she revealed, “I was lucky to grow up with family that had an amazing taste in music. I grew up listening to artists like Sheryl Crow, Alison Krauss, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and more. I will always be inspired by those creators.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “Being a creator in this modern, digital world is a challenge I can easily see both sides of. Of course, it can be more difficult to reach audiences with an abundance of art available all at the same time, in every moment.”

“For me personally, there can be an element to the social media world that can take away from some of the mysteriousness that I felt for my favorite artists growing up. But, on the other side of the coin is a tool that we are all so lucky to have at our fingertips,” she elaborated.

“Technology that can truly change our lives. So, I think it’s important to try to keep some perspective with it,” she added.

AI on the future of the music industry

On AI on the future of the business, she responded, “Well, I wish I felt even the least bit qualified to talk about anything AI related. I have no idea what the future holds regarding AI in the music world. I know there are many legality concerns that are being faced head on by amazing, dedicated folks in the industry right now which is hopeful.”

“As far as songwriting questions go, a part of me believes so strongly in the undeniable value of a song written from human experience with human heart and soul. There is a magic in it that I have true faith in. That’s all I can say,” she said.

Dream duet choices

On her dream duet choices, she listed Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Billy Joel. “Or perhaps a cool band moment with bands like Dawes or The Bros or Landreth. All those folks are examples of people who have been nothing but authentic in their art,” she said.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Lynn said, “I think the word ‘success’ might be an ever-changing definition as I go through life. I’ve been thinking a lot about success not just being reserved for one part or moment of your life. I think a successful life is a well-rounded one, where you feel purpose, and both give and receive love.”

Closing thoughts on her new music

For her fans, she remarked, “I’m excited for what’s to come, as an artist but especially as a songwriter! There are some super exciting projects in the works that I can’t wait to share. And in the meantime, I’ll be around playing shows and working on more music!”

To learn more about Makayla Lynn, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.