Maisy Kay talks about her single ‘Technicolor Honeymoon’

Maisy Kay. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Indie pop artist Maisy Kay chatted about her new single “Technicolor Honeymoon.”

How did “Technicolor Honeymoon” come about?

Technicolor Honeymoon was inspired by a newfound romance in which I was heavily enveloped. I was feeling a lot of very exciting things for the first time, and I felt especially inspired by a particularly magical vacation I’d been on.

The name reflects the vibrancy of the colors and emotions I was feeling.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I really try to pull as much from my own life and my own stories as I can. Writing feels very therapeutic, and I’ve always found it difficult to write about things I didn’t feel.

So, any songs I put out are true reflections of my real feelings and real life at the time.

How did you approach the song selection process for your new EP?

It was a pretty easy process. I wrote all of the songs almost back-to-back, and it was always very clear in my mind that they’d all be part of the same project.

Originally, I had planned to keep the songs private, but after I finished Technicolor, I liked it so much that I decided to release the whole EP.

What is your personal favorite song on there?

My personal favorite song is Incandescent. It speaks a lot about healing that inner child and the importance of gentle love. I think it’s one of my most vulnerable moments on the EP.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now, with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

In some ways, it’s wonderful that there’s so much visibility that didn’t exist before, and it’s easier than ever to discover your favorite artist.

In other ways, it’s frightening. The upkeep can feel quite demanding, and I think I’ve always preferred, for my own well-being, to focus less on social media and as much on just the music as I can.

What do your plans for the future include?

I am excited to open for Tori Kelly on her upcoming Purple Skies Tour. It will be my second tour and my first time touring Asia, and I cannot wait to experience that. I also have plenty of new music for the rest of the year!

Who would you like to do a dream duet with someday?

There are so many incredible women I’d love to duet with; I love everything Chappell Roan, Peach PRC, and Sabrina Carpenter are doing right now. I’d also always love to work with Taylor Swift (who wouldn’t!)

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success to me means finding personal fulfillment. Getting caught up in the numbers game can be really easy, and it’s always so exciting when something does well. But on a deeper level, success, to me, equates to happiness.

If I feel happy with who I am, what music I make, and what my career becomes, I’ve found success.

What would you like to say to your fans about your new music? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

I am so grateful to my fans for their continuous support and love of this new chapter of my personal and musical life. I hope to keep sharing stories with you as long as you’ll listen, and I am so excited to see some of you on tour this year!

