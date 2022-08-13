Connect with us

Madonna hosts a Roller Disco celebration at New York’s Central Park

Markos Papadatos

Published

Madonna. Photo Credit: Ricardo Gomes
On August 9, the “Queen of Pop” Madonna celebrated the release of her upcoming compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.” She hosted a roller disco party at DiscOasis in New York City’s Central Park.

This highly-anticipated collection of her 50 chart-topping dance/club songs hits will be released on Friday, August 19, which coincides with her birthday.

The original “Material Girl” reunited with Nile Rodgers for the event and spoke to the audience about making “Like A Virgin” together. Questlove served as DJ for the event, spinning Madonna hits and disco classics all night while guests danced and skated under the stars. 

Her guests enjoyed specialty Belvedere Vodka and Perrier cocktails such as “The Queens Spritz” and “Material Gworllllllll,” which were named after Madonna’s recent hit remixes with Beyonce and Saucy Santana.

Madonna was joined by friends and family, including Ariana DeBose, Christian Siriano, Steven Klein, and Jeremy O. Harris, among others.

The collection, curated by Madonna, is in celebration of her historic milestone as the first and only recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hit singles on any single Billboard chart when she topped the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time. 

“50 Number Ones” spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top DJs and producers.

In addition to fan favorites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial and digital debut.

The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a three-CD version. A limited-edition, six-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available and has already sold out in pre-orders. The 16-track edition, “Finally Enough Love,” will be available in physical format next week. 

More surprises are going to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna’s 40 years in music.

“Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” is available for pre-order by clicking here.

To learn more about Madonna, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

