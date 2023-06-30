Madisyn Shipman talks about her music and songwriting

Madisyn Shipman. Photo Credit: Maddie Córdoba

Actress and singer Madisyn Shipman chatted about her new single “I Like Your Dad” and her music.

A social media influencer (with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok respectively), Shipman is known for playing Kenzie Bell in the popular Nickelodeon sitcom “Game Shakers.”

‘I Like Your Dad’

On the concept for the song, she said, “It started as a family joke. My little brother Jesse is obsessed with the song ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and will ask to play it over and over. I grew so tired of hearing that same melodic tune I decided to make my own version.”

“It was originally just supposed to be for my family and close friends but I fell in love with the song so knew I had to release it, here we are now releasing such a special, lighthearted song about hot fathers right in time for Father’s Day,” she said.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I write from personal experiences that I have so each song has an underlying story! This album has been a true form of therapy for me and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to share my stories with my fans!

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, she said, “I think it is wonderful to be an artist in the digital age! For music specifically technology makes everything so much more accessible.”

“I think the best part is the fact that no matter what you’re going through in life you can go onto a streaming platform and find a song that speaks to what you are facing in life,” she added.

‘Bitch Boy’ song

She also spoke about her song “Bitch Boy,” and the inspiration for it. “Each of my songs is a reflection of the stories and experiences that have shaped my life. This one specifically draws inspiration from a past relationship where I constantly faced undermining tactics. This guy would manipulate me, making me feel guilty for things I hadn’t even done,” she said.

“During a trip to London with my parents, I happened to meet up with two brothers whom I had initially met through Nickelodeon when I was 12. There was no romantic history between us whatsoever; however, throughout the trip, my boyfriend relentlessly accused me of cheating with these brothers. The truth was far from it,” she said.

Shipman continued, Despite assuring my boyfriend that there was nothing to worry about, he continued to call and text incessantly, casting a shadow over our time in London. Looking back, I now realize that such behavior stems from deep-seated insecurities. Ultimately, he was the one acting out.”

“This song is my way of reclaiming my power and expressing my gratitude for being able to connect with others who may have experienced similar situations. I’m thrilled to finally share it with the world,” she said.

Future plans

On her future plans, she remarked, “I’m releasing a single a month leading up to my album release in the winter. My goal is to have 21 songs on the album in honor of my 21st birthday. I’m also still acting as well.”

Dream collaboration choices in music

Regarding her dream collaboration choices in music, she shared, “I have so many musical inspirations but I would love to work with Taylor Swift and Teddy Swims.”

Success

On her definition of success, she said, “I believe success comes from within. My biggest goal in life would be to leave a legacy I’m proud of. Success doesn’t mean everything works out or everyone loves what you do. To me it means being proud of the journey: the good, the bad and even the ugly.”

Closing thoughts on ‘I Like Your Dad’

She concluded about the song, “It showcases my sense of humor. This song means so much to me because of the memories created with loved ones during this whole process. The story behind the idea, writing the song, the music video, and the memories created listening to it.”

“I Like Your Dad” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Madisyn Shipman, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.