Madison Smith talks about ‘Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths’

Madison Smith in 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.' Photo Credit: Craig Minielly, Hallmark Media

Canadian actor Madison Smith chatted about being a part of “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” which premieres on October 2 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Smith stars alongside Emmy winner Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) and Rhiannon Fish. “I loved everything about it,” he said. “My co-stars were just fantastic to work with. They are the greatest. Kevin Fair is such an amazing director to work with, which is awesome. I loved the script from the moment I read it so it was exciting the whole time.”

He was drawn to his character, Robby Watts, because he has a “heart of gold.” “Robby is always trying to do the right thing,” he shared.

The synopsis of “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths” is as follows: After 10 years of estrangement, fraternal twin sisters Nikki (Hunter King) and Nora (Rhiannon Fish) Sullivan are reunited when they inherit a small private detective agency. Nora is a successful lawyer at a high-profile Chicago law firm on track to be made a partner and Nikki is a streetwise, struggling actress who can barely pay her rent every month.

Nikki, always in need of cash, wants to liquidate the detective agency immediately but before she can persuade her sister, they stumble upon the dead body of the lead counsel in Nora’s law firm.

Sensing an opportunity for impromptu undercover work, Nikki agrees to join forces to find the killer. Utilizing their local connections, the sisters struggle to stay one step ahead of Chicago police detective Scott Evans (David Attar).

Hoping to start a romantic relationship with Nora, patrol officer Robby Watts

(Madison Smith) uses his insider police department connections to help the

sisters with the case.

As Nikki and Nora are pulled deeper into the murder mystery, they realize

that their twin sister connection gives them a unique advantage and a real knack for solving mysteries.

“Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths” is from Nikki & Nora Films Inc. Howard Braunstein is

the executive producer. Kevin Fair directed the film from a script by Marcy Holland. The story is by Dianne Dixon. “I want people to watch this movie and come along for the ride,” he said.

“It’s absolutely a roller coaster so hold on to your seats. Rhiannon and Hunter are fantastic as our two leads, and I can’t wait to see what comes from them and this movie. I think people are going to like Robby because he has a heart of gold,” Smith elaborated.

On being an actor in the digital age, Smith said, “I love it, I love the fact that there is so much good content right now. I have a list on my Notes right now of shows to watch. There has never been a better time to be in the film industry or to be a fan in the movie industry.”

Smith is a Leo Award winner for “Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Television Movie” for “Write Before Christmas.” “That win was awesome. I really liked that script as well,” he said. “I played a military guy in a Hallmark movie.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Smith said, “Work in Progress.” “There is always some movement in the right direction,” he said.

He had great words about fellow Canadian actor Clayton James. “Clayton is a great dude. I would love to play brothers with him sometime… he can be the curmudgeon one and I can be the young snarky one. It is such a cool community here in Vancouver, we all feel like a team,” he said.

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “teleport long distances.” “That would be super awesome,” he admitted. “I would have the best life if I were able to teleport.”

Smith defined the word success as “moving always.” “That’s the cool thing about success,” he said. “That’s the cool thing about being an actor… there is no finish line, there is just the next chapter. Success is the end of a book in a series of books that never ends.”

