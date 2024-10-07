Connect with us

Luke Grimes is headed for his Grand Ole Opry debut, to return to ‘Yellowstone’

Country singer-songwriter and actor Luke Grimes is headed for the Grand Ole Opry this November.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes. Photo Credit: Manuel Mancilla.
Luke Grimes. Photo Credit: Manuel Mancilla.

A Mercury Nashville and Range Music recording artist, Grimes will make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday, November 15.

On making his Grand Ole Opry debut, Grimes remarked, “It’s hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my Opry debut.”

“To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true,” he acknowledged.

This live performance at the Grand Ole Opry comes while Grimes is on his “Playin’ On The Tracks Tour” which wraps up this December in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking of this tour, on November 11th, he will be headlining New York City’s Webster Hall, which coincides with Veterans Day.

Grimes will also return to television next month in the role of Kayce Dutton when the hit television show Yellowstone returns November 10 on Paramount+.

Next, Grimes will be seen in the upcoming contemporary western film, Eddington, written and directed by Ari Aster for A24.

Grimes released his eponymous album earlier this year. The collection was produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton), and it arrived on the heels of Grimes’ gritty, acclaimed 2023 EP, Pain Pills or Pews, and featured 13 tracks.

10 songs were co-written by Grimes, including “No Horse to Ride,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart in 2022.

Through his music, Grimes is sharing his personal story with country fans.

To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Luke Grimes, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

