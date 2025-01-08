Luke Dimyan talks about starring in ‘The Chosen’ and playing Judas Iscariot

Luke Dimyan. Photo Credit: Dean Foreman.

Actor Luke Dimyan chatted about starring in “The Chosen,” where he plays the role of Judas Iscariot.

‘The Chosen’ experience

“My experience with ‘The Chosen’ has been truly incredible,” he admitted. “Everyone from cast to crew is filled with such extraordinarily kind and talented people.”

“Everyone is really just giving it their all to make this show come to life while keeping the environment so healthy and welcoming. I’ve learned so many important lessons that I hope to carry further into my career,” he elaborated.

Playing Judas Iscariot

On playing Judas, he remarked, “I like the challenge. Knowing that the audience, script, and faith tradition were all against him, I was more than excited to tackle the role of Judas Iscariot and to face that prejudice head on, as well as hopefully flip the narrative.”

“To have people see past his mistakes, to empathize with the human underneath the hurt and guilt. If I could do that as a performer, it’d be a dream come true,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I’m currently writing a TV show pilot, a few short films with some colleagues, and I’ve finished a children’s book that I’m hoping to self-publish soon.”

“I’m also hoping to join UCB (Upright Citizen Brigade) next year and return to some of my improv and comedy roots. Who knows, I might even paint,” he added.

Daily motivations as an actor

On his daily motivations as an actor, he stated, “To tell a story. Stories have inspired me my whole life and new ones are being made everyday. I think I just love being a part of the conversation.”

“Listening to beautiful stories and perhaps adding a line of my own in whatever fashion I can. I just really want to move people the way I’ve been moved. Walt Whitman once said, ‘That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse’,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “Ironically enough I’ve never felt more disconnected from everything. Because a majority of our lives are now visible and consumable as digital media, the convenience has killed our sense of wonder.”

“There’s no risk, mystery or identity in not knowing or discovering. We’re overwhelming with the insurmountable truth that there will always be more and better than us right now in this moment,” he elaborated.

“We carry that truth in our pockets everyday,” he said. “But it’s a convenient truth, and if you distance yourself from it you’ll find yourself more appreciative of everything surrounding you instead of pining for something unattainable.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Love it. More than yourself, more than money or fame. You have to love acting which means loving languages, loving theater history, loving reading, other actors, film history, Shakespeare, improv, musical theater, poetry, and foreign films. There is so much to learn and love!”

“If all of that doesn’t excite you, don’t do it. Because acting isn’t about success, it isn’t about winning, it isn’t about you. It’s about more than you,” he noted.

“If you put yourself aside and truly appreciate all of it, allowing yourself to grow and to give your all to every performance, then you will succeed as an actor,” he acknowledged.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he expressed, “Success is every step you take forward. It’s not an end goal or a finish line or a happy ending. It’s everyday you decide that you want to do something and you accomplish it.”

“Take note of your successes and let them build you up to even greater achievements. Never be afraid to set a goal you don’t think you can achieve,” he said.

“If at worst you fail, that you just work your way up until you can reach that goal again. It’s like a ladder. As long as you keep taking those steps, you’re succeeding,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘The Chosen’

For fans and viewers, he remarked about the TV series, “I would actually love to know what your readers think about ‘The Chosen.’ All of our seasons are currently available on Amazon Prime so please go check it out, leave reviews, let us know what you think!”

“It’s a really cool show that takes an alternative look at telling the story of Jesus. Through patience, character building, and some artistic liberty, our show has presented this timeless tale as a multilayered historical drama about the rise of a new religion during a military occupation,” he elaborated.

“I hope people can see and appreciate the story we told as well as all the hard work everyone put in to make it a reality. Give it a shot, and if you enjoy it, then I hope you’ll be excited to see Season 5 when it comes out sometime next year,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor Luke Dimyan, follow him on Instagram.