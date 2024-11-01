Luke David Blumm talks about starring in ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’

Luke David Blumm in 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine.' Photo Credit: Blue Fox Entertainment.

Young actor Luke David Blumm chatted about starring in “Lost on a Mountain in Maine.”

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” tells the amazing true story of a 12-year-old boy that got separated from his family during a fast moving storm while on a treacherous hike on Maine’s largest mountain peak.

How was your experience in “Lost on a Mountain in Maine”?

I had an incredible time filming the movie. The people that I worked with were all very passionate about the project and were all so kind.

Donn Fendler was a really fun character to play and overall, the whole experience, was not only one of the best movies I’ve done but one of the all-around best experiences of my life.

What did you like the most about your character?

As I mentioned earlier, I love the character of Donn Fendler. I think my favorite part about him was how childlike and energetic he was…especially because I had so many scenes where I was by myself.

For those scenes, there was a lot of creativity involved-both on my part and the part of Andrew Kightlinger, the director.

What did this screenplay teach you about yourself?

The screenplay taught me two things… First, that being kind and having good relationships with the people around you is crucial to being happy. This is particularly true in the relationship shown between Donn and his father.

Second, don’t get lost on a mountain, especially not in Maine.

What do your plans for the future include?

Mostly, I just want to continue acting. It’s something I’m very passionate about and I care about a lot. If I could do more movies like this one, I would be very happy.

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

That’s a tough question to answer just because I’ve never been an actor outside of the digital age, so I can’t really tell what it would have been like before.

Growing up with technology being very crucial in life is something my entire generation is used to. But a big part of me suspects that it is not always a good thing, especially for children, because it can create a lack of creativity and artistic expression.

People, for the most part, just follow whatever the main trend is because they are so bombarded by influencers.

The digital age is very loud. That’s another thing I liked about doing this film… being in nature.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

My advice for aspiring actors would be to work as hard as you possibly can on every single opportunity that comes to you and, even if you don’t get the job, that’s fine…it just wasn’t meant to be. But then, what you have to do is work harder on the next opportunity.

A lot of acting, if not most of it, is luck. The greatest actor of all time is probably somebody who never got a break. So just keep at it and hopefully you will get a break. But learn to enjoy the work and not just the result.

I’ve gotten very lucky and I’m very blessed to have the opportunities that I have. But that is not going to happen most of the time and that’s okay.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success to me in acting, and all routes of life, is to be happy with the work that you’ve done and what you’ve put out into the world.

For me, being an artist, that means being able to impact people with the work I do and being able to inspire them. Or to make them depressed!

Whatever emotional experience I’m trying to create, I want the audience to feel the highest form of that emotion that they’ve ever felt before. Because it’s good to feel things.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new movie? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

What I want people to take away from this movie is that you should never leave anything unsaid in a relationship.

Although this movie is technically about Donn being lost, the underlying message is about the relationship between Donn and his parents-specifically his father.

This movie takes place in the 1930s, when people might not have been very open to each other emotionally.

So if you take anything away from “Lost On A Mountain In Maine,” it’s that you should tell the people you love that you love them.

To learn more about Luke David Blumm, follow him on Instagram.