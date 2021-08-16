Luke Bryan puts on a magnificent show at Northwell Health at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island

Luke Bryan performing live at Jones Beach, New York. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn

On August 13, country megastar Luke Bryan was able to perform an amazing headlining show at Northwell Health at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, New York, where he played for a sold-out audience. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack were both able to warm up the stage for Bryan, as part of his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour.

Bryan kicked off his set with “That’s My Kind of Night” and immediately broke into “Rain Is a Good Thing” and “What Makes You Country.”

After greeting the audience, he continued with the laid-back and liberating “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” and he showcased some wit with the sassy “Knockin’ Boots” and the spitfire “Kick the Dust Up.”

It was followed by the radio-friendly tunes “Down to One” and “One Margarita,” and his openers Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack joined him on stage for a memorable performance of “All My Friends Say.”

Bryan surprised the Long Island audience by inviting his duet partner Jordan Davis to sing “Buy Dirt” with him, and the collaboration resonated well with the New York country fans. “Jordan Davis, ladies, and gentlemen,” Bryan exclaimed as he introduced Davis, and everyone went nuts, and it was neat to hear the crowd singing along with them on “Buy Dirt.”

He continued performing hit after hit, and this journalist’s two personal favorites were the back-to-back tunes “Crash My Party” and “Roller Coaster,” which was co-written by Michael Carter and Cole Swindell.

Luke Bryan at Jones Beach, New York. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn

A native of Leesburg, Georgia, Bryan showcased his mellow and sultry vocals on “Strip It Down,” and the emotional highpoint of the night was “Drink a Beer,” which tugged at the heartstrings. Equally fun was the refreshing “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” and the uplifting “Move.”

After the infectious “Play It Again,” he closed with his signature tune “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” which became the country anthem of the evening at Jones Beach, and he returned for an encore that featured “I Don’t Want This Night to End.”

“From 9:05 p.m. to 10:55 p.m., Luke Bryan transformed the 516 area code to 615, by bringing his incredible talent and positive energy to Jones Beach. Clearly, this man is at the absolute top of his game. I have seen him 26 times since 2014 and can honestly say that he and his band put on the performance of a lifetime. A gift that we all needed,” said Dawn Andrew, fan and attendee.

The Verdict

Overall, it was an unforgettable evening of country music at Northwell Health at the Jones Beach Theater thanks to headliner Luke Bryan, who proved that he is still the reigning king of the modern country genre. He interacted well with the audience, signed autographs from the stage, and the sound system was phenomenal. His live set at Jones Beach garnered an A rating.