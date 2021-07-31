Connect with us

Louis York talk about their new single ‘Headphones’ and inspirations

The band Louis York chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their new single “Headphones,” and their musical inspirations. It is comprised of members Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony.

Louis York
Louis York. Photo Credit: Travis Commeau
Louis York. Photo Credit: Travis Commeau

The song ‘Headphones’ started with a conversation about the healing power of music,” they said. “We wanted to express that sentiment in a thoughtful and unique way by focusing on the intimate moments of introspection between the listener, the listening device, and the music.”

Regarding their music inspirations, they said, “Our music is inspired by life, and our desire to tell stories. If you listen closely to our music, you will hear three stories. The story that the lyrics tell, the story that music tells, and the story that the music and lyrics tell together. Our intention is always to tell a valuable story.”

Louis York’s future plans include touring extensively through our partnership with UTA. “We plan on exploring synch opportunities for every single song on our album ‘Healing Feeling.’ We are also super focused on breaking a new genre of music that we are establishing called ‘New American Soul’,” they explained.

“We are also in the process of breaking a Female Vocal Group that we put together named ‘The Shindellas’ – they are up next. We also have some exciting collaborations coming up with some established artists and new artists that will further the Louis York brand,” they said. 

“Lastly, we recently partnered with the Nashville Tourism and the National Museum of African American Music, to launch our new podcast “State of Black Music” along with our co-hosts and friends Phil Thornton and Tamone Bacon… so far, our guests have included Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis,” they added.

On being artists in the digital age, they said, “It can be extremely confusing sometimes… it seems that when it comes to music, technology responds to numbers, and while numbers don’t lie, they can be bought, which leaves very little room for excellence and genius to drive the conversation about the value of music., so basically technology devalues music which makes musicians less valuable to society… that’s a travesty that Louis York is hell-bent on fixing.”

Louis York’s dream collaboration in music is John Mayer. 

They shared that their musical influences growing up were eclectic. “Our list includes Billy Joel, Ray Charles, Beethoven, Miles Davis, Sade, Earth Wind and Fire, Hall and Oates, Stevie Wonder, Dianne Warren, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Herbie Hancock, Rogers and Hammerstein, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Chopin and Prince to name of few,” they said.

On their definition of the word success, Chuck Harmony said, “Success to me is when doing what you want  to do takes up significantly more real estate in your life than doing what you have to do.”  

For their fans and listeners, they concluded about “Headphones,” “We want listeners to be inspired and to be reintroduced to the concept of music as a tool designed to explore the spiritual and emotional benefits of introspection. We are using a song to talk about the power of songs. We hope people get that.”

In this article:Band, chuck harmony, claude kelly, Headphones, louis york, Music
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

