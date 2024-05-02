Lou Ferrigno Jr. talks about the ABC series ‘9-1-1,’ working with Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman

Lou Ferrigno Jr. Photo Credit: Disney, Chris Willard

Lou Ferrigno Jr. chatted about being back on the popular ABC procedural primetime drama series “9-1-1.”

He portrays Tommy Kinard, who is a former firefighter that previously worked at Station 118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Presently, Tommy works as a pilot at LAFD Air Operations.

“It has been such a blessing to be back,” he admitted. “It has been such a creative thrill ride.”

“Six months before, during the strike, there was so much uncertainty and it was really tough to get through the mental aspect of it. This just showed up in January. Tim Minear called us up and this is what has been happening,” he elaborated.

“I am loving it. This show has been such an interesting and fascinating response,” he exclaimed. “I’ve adopted to my character and to the show’s platform.”

Working with Oliver Stark

On working with Oliver Stark, he said, “Oliver is terrific and great to work with. Oliver is a very brave and committed actor, and that makes everything so much easier and it is so much enjoyable to be with someone who embraces his craft. Oliver always puts forth his best effort.”

Working with Ryan Guzman

He also had great words about working with Ryan Guzman. “I love Ryan; he is a buddy of mind, and he is so funny, kind, and thoughtful,” he admitted.

“The entire cast is better than I could have ever expected, and that’s a testament to how professional and how kind these people are,” he expressed.

“Even though my character hasn’t been around for five years, they went out of their way to include me in the way that they have, and they’ve made me feel comfortable. That is a feat unto itself,” he added.

‘Outer Banks’

He also recalled being a part of the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” where he played Ryan. “It was great,” he exclaimed. “I love spending time in Barbados.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “I am in my Penultimate Metamorphosis.” “I am almost there,” he admitted.

Superpower of choice

“I feel like I have a superpower since I can make someone smile, and that’s a great superpower. Also, I feel like I have a better than average sense of humor, so the longer I live, the more people I can make smile. If I were to have a really serious one, it would be to be indestructible.”

Future plans

His plans for the future are to continue to work, to be brave, and cease every opportunity possible. “I want to give people a lot of content to watch,” he said.

“I want to put forth authentic characters in whichever platform (series or film) is available. I want to dig deeper, go hard, and really just create more for people to be affected by,” he said.

Success

He defined the word success simply as “grace under pressure.” “I’ve been preparing for this, and I’ve been born to do this… especially to tell stories effectively is something that I am very lucky to do.”

Message for his fans

For his dedicated fans, he said, “I love you. I appreciate the support and the comments. I am so excited because you guys chose the right actor to follow in your journey.”

“Every role that I’ve done is different from the next, and I presume that the roles moving forward would be challenges and something that they haven’t seen yet,” he said.

“I am very grateful and I appreciate each and every fan,” he concluded.

To learn more about Lou Ferrigno Jr., follow him on Instagram.