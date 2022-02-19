Lou Ferrigno Jr. talks about ‘Old Flames Never Die,’ ‘Dreamcatcher,’ and the digital age

Lou Ferrigno Jr. Photo Credit: Adam Hendershott

Actor Lou Ferrigno Jr. chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new Lifetime movie “Old Flames Never Die,” as well as the thriller “Dreamcatcher,” and “A Place Called Hollywood.”

American track and field legend Jesse Owens once said: “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” Lou Ferrigno Jr. is an actor and individual that embodies this wise quote by the late four-time Olympic gold medalist.

‘Old Flames Never Die’

In the Lifetime film “Old Flames Never Die,” written and directed by Jake Helgren, he plays the role of Weston Wade. “It was such a pleasure to be a part of this movie,” he said. “I wasn’t familiar with Jake and his work too well before meeting him, but I was blown away by his ambition. He’s an absolute machine.”

“When I read the script and learned about the character Weston, it was a risk, because he is so toxic but I tried my hardest to find the humanity in him, and it was such a wonderful experience,” he said.

To learn more about the film “Old Flames Never Die,” visit the Lifetime website.

‘Dreamcatcher’

He also played the role of Colton in “Dreamcatcher,” which was directed by Jacob Johnston. “That was great. I was only on it for one day but the cast, crew, and the whole production were so lovely from the beginning to the end. I wish I could be on for more of it. It was a thrill ride,” he said.

‘A Place Called Hollywood’

In “A Place Called Hollywood,” written and directed by Gregori J. Martin, he played the role of Josh opposite Kristos Andrews, who starred as Charlie. “That was a while back but it was awesome. We shot it as a film and they turned it into a mini-series. Josh was like Weston’s younger brother in a sense because he has his issues. It was a wonderful experience,” he recalled.

“It was terrific working with Kristos Andrews, he is such a generous actor, and Gregori is a talented writer and director. It turned out pretty darn good,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “I got into this business when Netflix was taking off, and I have always wanted to be a part of a major streaming service. I just worked on an HBO pilot and now, I am in Barbados filming the new season of ‘Outer Banks’. In terms of the global reach and how far these projects can travel, it is just mind-blowing. I am grateful to be a part of a powerful machine that is taking over the industry.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Be sure of who you are and what your capabilities are, and be sure of how much you are willing to sacrifice to succeed.”

“If you have a great head on your shoulders, and you have a great work ethic, dreams come true, and I am a testament to that,” he added.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Meatier by the Minute.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Achieving what you have set out to accomplish in any facet of your life.” “As long as you stay true to your path, surprises come in every shape and form. I am surprised every day by what is happening to me,” he said.

“If you stay true and stick to your creative guns, the wins will whisk you away,” he added.

For his fans, he concluded, “Hang in there. Weston is very eerie yet very captivating, and there is a lot more coming in terms of me getting the opportunity to showcase my abilities and my dedication to the craft of acting, and creating characters that resonate with people.”

To learn more about Lou Ferrigno Jr., check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.