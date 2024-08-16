Lorraine Bracco talks about ‘The Union’ on Netflix, and other acting projects

Lorraine Bracco as Lorraine McKenna in 'The Union.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix.

Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco (“Goodfellas”) chatted about starring in “The Union”‘ on Netflix, and her other acting projects.

‘The Union’ on Netflix

In “The Union,” a New Jersey construction worker Mike McKenna (Mark Wahlberg) goes from a regular guy to an aspiring spy when his long-long high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him for an espionage mission.

Bracco plays Mike’s mom, Lorraine McKenna. It premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 16th. “Wasn’t that a cute movie? It was fun,” she exclaimed.

On working with Mark Wahlberg as a lead actor and producer in “The Union,” she said, “It was great working with Mark. We had such a wonderful time filming it,” she admitted.

“Mark is a great guy, and I can pass off as his real mom. The truth of the matter is… Now, I’m pushing 70, so it was a young pregnancy,” she said with a sweet laugh. “Also, a sequel would be fun. I would love that!”

On Monday, August 19th, Bracco will host a special benefit screening of the Oscar-nominated film, “Red, White and Blue” at Sag Harbor Cinema along with co-hosts Christie Brinkley, Katie Couric, Bobbi Brown, Heather Reynolds, Monica Forman, Anne Keating, and Susan Lacy.

Katie Couric will follow the screening in conversation with filmmaker Nazrin Choudhury, Dr. Catherine Birndorf, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

The movie was written and directed by Nazrin Choudhury. The synopsis is: A poor single mother must go out of state for a necessary abortion.

“I hope people watch it, and I hope a lot of people register to vote,” she underscored. “That’s what I love. Nazrin did such an unbelievable job. This short is 23 minutes that you are never going to forget.”

25th anniversary of ‘The Sopranos’

This year marked the 25th anniversary of “The Sopranos.” She played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, the psychiatrist of Mafia boss Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini). That role earned her four Primetime Emmy nominations, and to this day, “The Sopranos” is the gift that keeps on giving.

“I feel 25 years older,” she said with a sweet laugh. “What is so good about it is that it’s reminiscent of “Goodfellas,” and people are still watching it, and they are still loving it. ‘The Sopranos’ hasn’t aged poorly.”

“Also, during COVID, a lot of parents that couldn’t watch it with their kids, and it gave them a chance to watch it again, and they were able to introduce it to their kids,” she admitted. “That is incredible. It is just special, and the generations continue.”

Bracco had great words about working with such actresses as Edie Falco and Kathrine Narducci on that show. “I love Edie and I love Kathrine,” she exclaimed.

‘Talking Sopranos’ podcast with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa

Bracco shared that she enjoyed doing the “Talking Sopranos” podcast with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa.

“It was great to be on their podcast,” she said. “Those two are a lot of fun, and I love them. Michael, Steve, and Edie are all out there working, and it is really nice to see that.”

‘Pinocchio’ live-action film

Bracco enjoyed doing the live-action film “Pinocchio” on Disney+, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis. She voiced Sofia, the seagull that Geppetto (Tom Hanks) knows who befriends Jiminy (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

“That was fun,” she said. “Who wouldn’t want to work with Robert Zemeckis? It was cute, and it was a small role but a fun one. Don’t we all want to be a cartoon character?”

‘Welcome to Mama’s’ on Hallmark

In the Hallmark rom-com “Welcome to Mama’s,” she played the title character Mama opposite Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso.

“That was cute. I love to work; it keeps me active and young,” she said. “Melanie and Daniel were both great! I love dealing with different actors, different roles and characters. It is still a lot of fun for me.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Bracco said with a sweet laugh, “I am not dead yet.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Read, read, and read. Also, when you go out for an audition, do it for yourself and not anybody else.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly” and “to have no jetlag.” “Jetlag is not easy,” she admitted.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she revealed, “Grandchildren.” “I have three grandchildren… two girls and a boy,” she said.

Closing thoughts on ‘The Union’ film

For fans and viewers, she concluded about “The Union,” “This movie is so fun, and God knows… you’ve got to love the both of them: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. It’s great; I loved it.”

“The Union” is available to stream on Netflix by clicking here.

To learn more about Lorraine Bracco, check out her official homepage, and follow her on Instagram.