Lorna Luft talks about the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Lorna Luft. Photo Courtesy of STILETTO Entertainment.

Veteran actress, singer and performer Lorna Luft chatted about being a part of the West Bank Cafe benefit GALA, and the significance of the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York.

Luft is the daughter of the late but great Judy Garland, and the half-sister of Liza Minnelli.

West Bank Cafe benefit

Most recently, on October 8th, Luft was a part of a one night-only, star-studded GALA, which celebrated and raised funds for the West Bank Cafe in New York City.

This event was produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora (“Suffs”), Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (“Be More Chill”), actor Tim Guinee (“Homeland”), alongside owner Steve Olsen.

On being a part of this event, Luft exclaimed, “It feels amazing to be here. I mean, Liz Callaway is here, and she is singing right now. It’s great. I was honored to be a part of it with all of my incredibly talented friends.”

“This venue is filled with memories for a lot of people,” he admitted. “Also, it’s an iconic Broadway restaurant and theater named after a fantastic performer (Laurie Beechman), and it is really important that we don’t let places like this go under.”

For her fans, she said, “Remember what Laurie stood her. Remember her as an artist. I was lucky enough to have seen her and Laurie was extraordinary, so go and support it; not only the restaurant, but go and see the theater because it’s amazing.”

‘Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story’

Luft also expressed her views on the Liza documentary film “Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story.” It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

It was written and directed by Bruce David Klein, who also produced it alongside Alexander J. Goldstein, Robert Rich, and Dori Berinstein as an executive producer. Dana Craig, Tom D’Angora, Willette Klausner, and Manny Klausner served as co-producers.

This documentary tells the true story of how her career in film, TV, and theatre began. It is a celebration of a woman who is full of boundless natural talent and the deep, creative relationships she has with her mentors, peers, and her biggest inspirations.

It also features commentary from such dignitaries as Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, the late Chita Rivera, John Kander, Lorna Luft, and Joel Grey. “I thought it was interesting,” Luft acknowledged.

To learn more about Lorna Luft, follow her on Facebook and Instagram.