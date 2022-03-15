Lonnie Chavis of ‘This Is Us’ talks about ‘The Boy Behind the Door’ film

Lonnie Chavis in 'The Boy Behind the Door.' Photo Courtesy of RLJE Films

Actor Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us” fame) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new film “The Boy Behind the Door.”

The movie was released on VOD, Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on March 15, 2022, via RLJE Films. It was directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell, and aside from Lonnie Chavis, it stars Ezra Dewey, Kristin Bauer, and Micah Hauptman.

On being a part of this film, Chavis said, “It was awesome. It was definitely a very intense and scary set but we had some lighthearted moments in between takes so it was fun.”

“It was interesting to see how Bobby takes things and acts in certain situations. It was fun getting in Bobby’s mindset, screaming, and doing something different. This was my first time doing a horror movie and I loved it,” he added.

Synopsis of ‘The Boy Behind the Door’

A night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, Kevin (Ezra Dewey), when they are abducted on their way home from school. Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn.

Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper spells certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive…or die trying.

“I am proud of this movie. I had to scream, kick, and cry. I almost got sick and my throat was hurting, but I still came and I did a good job. I am proud of myself for doing this movie,” he added.

For young and aspiring actors, Chavis said, “Try it out, it may not be that hard. If you love it, just keep doing it, and don’t be afraid. If it’s your dream, then keep going.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s awesome. Now, people can watch me anywhere. It’s on DVD and On-Demand today, and that’s awesome.”

‘This Is Us’

Chavis opened up about his experience on “This Is Us,” where he plays young Randall. “That was fun and it’s bittersweet that it’s coming to an end,” he said. “We made you guys laugh and cry and I am happy that the journey ended well.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Chavis said, “Having Fun.”

Chavis shared that he would love to someday work with Oscar winner Denzel Washington. “I would love to be in a film with Denzel,” he admitted.

If he were to have any superpower, Chavis revealed that it would be “flying.”

Chavis defined the word success as “accomplishing his goals.” “I feel like I have succeeded a couple of times. Success means accomplishing your dreams,” he explained.

For his fans and viewers, Chavis concluded about “The Boy Behind the Door,” “Don’t trust anybody. Watch out and see what you get from it.”

To learn more about actor Lonnie Chavis, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.