Liam Hemsworth talks about starring in ‘Lonely Planet’ on Netflix

Liam Hemsworth as Owen Brophy in 'Lonely Planet.' Photo Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle, Netflix.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth stars in the new movie “Lonely Planet” opposite Oscar winner Laura Dern, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, October 11.

Hemsworth participated in a press event for Netflix, and in his press notes, he discussed “Lonely Planet,” filming in Morocco, his character Owen, and working with Laura Dern, writer and director Susannah Grant, and the ensemble cast of actors.

The synopsis is: “At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices.”

Hemsworth on being drawn to ‘Lonely Planet’

When asked what drew him to “Lonely Planet,” he said, “What drew me to the story was the exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships, especially in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene.”

“The setting in Morocco adds a layer of exoticism and introspection, allowing the characters to confront their desires and insecurities in a foreign landscape,” he noted.

“The dynamic between the younger man and the older, established writer intrigued me because it’s not just about romance-it’s about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable,” he explained.

Hemsworth on playing Owen

On playing Owen, Hemsworth stated, “Owen is a character who, when we first meet him, he is accompanying his girlfriend to Morocco. She’s an aspiring writer, surrounded by others who share her passion, and Owen begins to feel like he’s on the outside looking in.”

“This sense of not belonging creates a tension in their relationship, as he feels belittled by the way she treats him during a group gathering,” he observed.

“As the story progresses, Owen embarks on a personal journey of self-discovery. His interactions with Katherine, the older, established writer at the conference provides him with a new perspective. She sees him for who he truly is,” he explained.

Hemsworth on what he liked the most about his character

“What I liked about playing Owen is that his journey is relatable,” he said. “Owen’s evolution is a testament to the importance of self-discovery and the power of finding someone who truly understands and values you.”

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in ‘Lonely Planet.’ Photo Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle, Netflix.

Hemsworth on working with Academy Award winner Laura Dern

“Sharing scenes with Laura Dern was an absolute privilege,” he admitted. “Laura has such a natural, magnetic presence on screen, and working with her felt like an organic, seamless experience.”

“What surprised me most about her performance was her incredible ability to convey deep, layered emotions with such subtlety,” he said.

“Laura has this remarkable talent for drawing you in, making every moment feel intimate and real. Laura’s dedication to her craft is truly inspiring, and it made every scene we shared together a memorable experience,” he added.

Hemsworth on working with screenwriter and director Susannah Grant

“It was great working with Susannah,” he said. “Susannah is an extremely thoughtful director, and I think she wrote an interesting script about the complexities of relationships and love.”

Hemsworth on working with a diverse cast of actors

“The experience of working with such a talented and diverse ensemble was incredibly rewarding,” he admitted.

“Each actor brought something unique to the table, which enriched the dynamics on screen,” he noted.

“Off camera, the collaboration was just as inspiring, there was a genuine sense of camaraderie despite the on-screen tensions. It was a privilege to work with such a gifted group of actors,” he elaborated.

Hemsworth on filming in Morocco

“Filming in Morocco was an unforgettable experience,” he said. “The best part was undoubtedly the stunning, diverse landscapes — everything from vibrant markets to serene deserts, which brought an authenticity to the film’s atmosphere.”

“The local culture and hospitality also added a rich layer to our time there, making the entire experience even more special,” he admitted.

“Morocco’s beauty and charm enhanced the romantic and adventurous spirit of the story we were telling,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Lonely Planet’

For viewers and fans, Hemsworth remarked about “Lonely Planet, “This love story is less about grand gestures and more about the quiet moments of recognition and understanding.”

“It challenges the notion that love must fit a certain mold, showing that real connection can happen in unexpected ways, between people who might seem mismatched on the surface,” Hemsworth concluded.

“Lonely Planet” is available for streaming on Netflix by clicking here.

