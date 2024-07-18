Connect with us

Levi Miller talks about his new war movie ‘Before Dawn’

Australian actor Levi Miller, who played Peter Pan in “Pan,” chatted about his new warm film “Before Dawn.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Levi Miller in 'Before Dawn'
Levi Miller in 'Before Dawn.' Photo Credit: Well Go USA.
Levi Miller in 'Before Dawn.' Photo Credit: Well Go USA.

The movie will be released in theaters and on digital on Friday, July 19, 2024 via Well Go USA.

‘Before Dawn’ film

The synopsis is: After leaving his family’s sheep farm in the Australian outback, a young man joins his countrymen on the western front of World War I with hopes of helping expedite an end to the bloody conflict.

As war rages on, he is forced to grapple with the brutal realities of trench warfare, including a near-constant battle to keep himself alive—without leaving another man behind.

On being a part of “Before Dawn,” he said, It was an interesting experience. It was a mix of great, as well as a mix of cold, wet, and muddy. It was wonderful. The cast, director, and everyone was great.”

Before Dawn – “Seeing the importance of friendship and family in times of great horror is a pretty great and important thing to learn while watching. Friends become family.”

Playing Jim Collins

On playing his character, Jim Collins, Miller said, “I liked the environmental factors and his headspace, which was critically important.”

“Also, being around my friends, people that became my friends, being on the wet and muddy trench, and just soaking it all in.”

On doing a war movie, he revealed, “Doing the pre-production, I was very privileged to have access to diaries of the young man that inspired this story. Having those primary sources was really great.”

Miller opened up about doing a film such as “Pan” vs. “Before Dawn.” While ‘Pan’ was a few years ago, I’ve grown a lot, and now, I am doing this,” he said with a sweet laugh.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It’s definitely interesting. I grew up in it so I don’t have anything else to compare it to. The digital age exists for sure. The accessibility aspect of it is a great factor. It is definitely a wonderful thing.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “soak in and experience every moment on set. Listen and learn from that.”

On the best advice that he has ever been given, Miller said, “It’s interesting because there is direct advice that people say… The best thing that I’ve learned from many actors that I’ve worked with is just to be grounded on set. Treat everyone equally; it doesn’t matter what position they are in. Also, just enjoy the moment.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “The 20s.” “It’s after dawn,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Midday.”

Lessons learned from this movie

On the lessons learned from this film, Miller remarked, “I learned that I could experience and handle a lot more than I thought I could before, so I was definitely pushed to my limits in terms of wet feet, cold uniform and a heavy uniform. This movie definitely pushed the boundaries on a physical level.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “time travel.”

On his favorite motto to live by, he shared, “Treat others the way you wish to be treated.” “The Golden Rule is the staple,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success is the ability to experience even more things from doing ‘Pan’ and getting the ability to do different films after that.”

“Also, building on past lessons I’ve learned and from past experiences, and all the information and knowledge I can gain from those. That’s a success,” he added.

For his fans, he said, “Thank you guys for watching. I hope you enjoy it and continue to enjoy it.”

To learn more about Australian actor Levi Miller, follow him on Instagram.

