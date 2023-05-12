‘Let It Kill You,’ starring Adam Huss, is a compelling short by David Cornue

Adam Huss in 'Let It Kill You.' Photo Courtesy of Adam Huss

“Let It Kill You” is a riveting short film starring Adam Huss (“General Hospital” fame) and Adam Bucci.

It was composed, written and directed by David Cornue (with the two male leads also serving as producers).

The synopsis is: A disaffected U.S. soldier, Aidan West (played by Adam Huss) unearths a mysterious man Rahotep (Adam Bucci), who trapped inside a cave in the Sinai Peninsula.

After the military imprisons the man as a jihadist, the soldier asserts to his superior that the man is indeed innocent, only to discover his new friend may be concealing a far more sinister secret. The tagline is that war can really change a man, and rightfully so.

Adam Huss delivers a tour-de -force performance as Sergeant West, who recounts his traumatic experience to Captain Gina Anderson (portrayed by Dionne Gipson) in a bold and brave manner. Bucci is transformative as the bewildering Rahotep, and Huss’s moving rapport with Rahotep allows for more resonance.

The screenplay is solid, and it moves at an appropriate pace (fully engaging the audience), and it deserves to be enjoyed for its uniqueness and rawness.

Bucci and Huss will take the audience on an exhilarating and crazy ride. It underscores such values as communication, language, perspective, and the struggle for survival, which become more apparent as the short progresses.

It is rich in symbolism, and it can help provide an escape for viewers, which is much-needed in this day and age.

The short contains elements of “Evil Touch” coupled with the atmospherics of “Twilight.” “Let It Kill You” is one of the most impressive shorts this journalist has seen in recent years since Jeremy Glazer’s “On The Ride” and Tyler Hynes’ “AFK.”

The Verdict

“Let It Kill You” is recommended for fans of science fiction, drama, fantasy, mystery, and action. It garners two thumbs up. Bravo.