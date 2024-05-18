LEO talks about his new EP ‘Come Closer’

LEO. Photo Courtesy of 131 Label.

Korean-Australian artist LEO chatted about his new EP “Come Closer,” and being a part of the digital age.

Song selection approach

On the song selection process for his latest EP, he remarked, “The main goal was to tell a cohesive story whilst showing off a wide range of sounds and genres.”

“Essentially, I wanted to kickstart my artistic journey by curating a collection of my favorite sounds,” he said.

Favorite song from the EP

His favorite song from the EP is “Pretty Plzzz.” “It’s the one song on the EP that I feel is really my own,” he explained. “It was also a special experience to work with some of my favorite producers from the United States.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I think it all starts from my personal experiences, sometimes I exaggerate things to sound more dramatic or to get the point across but all songs stem from my current life.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, LEO said, “I’m still getting used to it, it’s not easy. There’s a pressure to kind of put yourself out there and PR yourself more these days as an artist which is a little difficult for me as I’m a very introverted and shy person.”

“There are some good things too, being a part of the digital age means quicker accessibility and reach which is a very underrated factor,” he added.

Plans for the future

On his future plans, he shared, “I would love to release more songs so that I can perform more shows. That’s my biggest objective for now!”

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, he said, “I’m in no position to give advice, but I would like to just encourage everyone out there who has a dream to just go for it.”

“Also, I feel like if you want something then you’ll end up chasing it anyway. If you don’t chase it, you probably didn’t want it enough,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he responded, “Everyone’s definition of success would be different, but mine would be to be an artist who is strong in sales and who can become an inspiration to the younger generation.”

“Also, having people show up to my shows and have them singing along to my songs, and having my family taken care of would be a successful life to me,” he expressed.

Closing thoughts on the new EP

For his fans, he remarked about his debut EP, “It is focused on the word ’emotion’ and is a story of first love and a first heartbreak. It’s an album of ‘firsts’ essentially. I hope listeners can get a feel of how someone in their early 20s views the topic of emotion.”

To learn more about LEO, follow him on Instagram.