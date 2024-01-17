Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Layoffs at music outlet Pitchfork as Conde Nast merges it with GQ

Conde Nast is merging the popular digital music publication Pitchfork with the men’s magazine GQ, a decision that has triggered anger.
AFP

Published

Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees
Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Kent Nishimura
Roger Lynch CEO of Condé Nast had said the company whose outlets include Vogue and The New Yorker would lay off five percent of its total staff, about 300 employees - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Kent Nishimura

Conde Nast is merging the popular digital music publication Pitchfork with the men’s magazine GQ, a decision that has triggered anger over resulting layoffs and concern for the outlet’s future.

In an email to staff obtained by AFP, Anna Wintour — the chief content officer for Conde Nast, the media conglomerate whose outlets include Vogue — announced the changes and resulting layoffs.

“Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by bringing the team into the GQ organization,” the email reads. “This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”

Pitchfork started in 1996 as an independent music blog out of Minnesota, growing into a popular reference that extensively covered alt and independent music, before becoming a standard-bearer of both music reviews and news coverage of the industry.

Conde Nast acquired it in 2015.

GQ is a monthly men’s magazine, with a focus on feature writing and celebrity coverage.

“Both Pitchfork and GQ have unique and valuable ways that they approach music journalism, and we are excited for the new possibilities together,” said Wintour in the memo, adding that “some of our Pitchfork colleagues will be leaving the company today” without specifying how many.

The organizational change also meant the outlet’s editor-in-chief, Puja Patel, would be leaving, Wintour said.

The news, which was first reported by the outlet Semafor, prompted an outpouring of anger and grief on social media, including from laid-off journalists, former Pitchfork staffers and people across the industry.

“I’ve referred to my job at pitchfork as being on a ferris wheel at closing time, just waiting for them to yank me down,” wrote Jill Mapes, a Pitchfork features editor, on social media platform X. “after nearly 8 yrs, mass layoffs got me.”

“Glad we could spend that time trying to make it a less dude-ish place just for GQ to end up at the helm.”

Amanda Petrusich, a staff music writer at The New Yorker, said she “wouldn’t have a career without Pitchfork. Probably wouldn’t know much about music, either.”

“Feels like a death knell for the record review as a form. Absolutely gutted for my dear, dear friends &amp; colleagues.”

Conde’s Pitchfork decision comes after the company’s CEO Roger Lynch said last fall it would lay off five percent of the total staff — about 300 employees.

In this article:CondeNast, Media, Music, Pitchfork, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital healthcare Digital healthcare

Tech & Science

Digital healthcare is becoming more popular in the UK

The UK public is enthusiastic about the possibilities of digital technology, but they are still wary of the security implications of digitalization.

18 hours ago
Sister Hazel Sister Hazel

Entertainment

Sister Hazel talks about their new single ‘Love You More’

Ken Block, the lead singer of Sister Hazel, chatted about their new single "Love You More."

22 hours ago
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said two American F-15 warplanes -- such as this one pictured in June 2020 -- struck an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in Syria US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said two American F-15 warplanes -- such as this one pictured in June 2020 -- struck an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in Syria

World

Pakistan says Iran launched deadly air strike on its territory

Pakistan said Wednesday that Iran carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children.

17 hours ago
A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state

World

Op-Ed: The state of global organized crime — You won’t like it

To fix this, you’d have to redesign the way money works. The money probably won’t like that.

20 hours ago