Lavern talks about his new single ‘Electric High’

Lavern. Photo Courtesy of Casablanca Records.

Dutch producer and DJ Lavern chatted about his new single “Electric High,” which was released via Casablanca Records.

‘Electric High’ single

On his latest single, Lavern remarked, “I wanted to have something with my signature euphoric stutter sound, but also wanted to have it more uptempo and clubby.”

“The song is more trance influenced and a bit faster than my other releases, but still a vibe,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he shared, “What inspires me are contemporary things, when I am at home I often go hiking in the woods or chill with friends when I am not on tour. That way I unwind and get inspiration for new music again.”

“My music is a combination of house music with mostly euphoric trance influences and deep house,” he said.

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed, “My plans are to do even bigger shows of my own and to constantly improve my music so that I can provide my fans with the best music that remains constantly relevant.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, “I really enjoy being part of this. It makes it even easier for me to build a connection with fans and introduce new music to my fans.”

“Often I’ll be busy in the studio making a video asking what my followers on social media think of what I’ve made,” he noted.

“By doing this, I involve my fans much more in the process of me being an artist and I can show more of what I do as an artist,” he added.

Dream collaboration choices in music

He listed Swedish House Magic and Fred Again as his dream collaboration choices in music.

“My dream collab would be to make another collab with Swedish House Mafia or Fred Again,” he said. “They are both artists with a lot of talent and I have been a fan of both acts since day one. You can also find a lot of influences from these artists in my music which is also very audible.”

Future of electronic dance music

When asked about the future of electronic dance music (EDM) in the next five years, he said, “I think electronic music could become huge again like in 2013 but in a new way. New genres will emerge from ’90s and ’00s house influences and I think this is very cool! “

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he stated, “I think success means achieving the goals you set for yourself. And that what you do makes you happy. Everyone has a dream and goals in life.”

“When you achieve these goals and become happy from what you do, I think you are successful,” he said.

Closing thoughts on ‘Electric High’

For his listeners and fans, he remarked, “‘Electric High’ brings all the summer euphoria. If you are looking for the perfect more uptempo summer song, then ‘Electric High’ is the perfect track! Don’t forget to share it with friends”.

“Electric High” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Lavern and his music, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.