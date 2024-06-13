Laurence Gendron: Combining creativity and business sense in film

Photo courtesy of Laurence Gendron

In the evolving landscape of the movie enterprise, Laurence Gendron stands out for her love of the creative space. As a Canadian producer with over fifteen years of experience in movie and video manufacturing, Gendron strives to create unbiased pieces that resonate with her audience.

Gendron’s path in the industry is a testament to the power of familial influence. Growing up in a household deeply immersed in film, she was nurtured by her father, a seasoned movie producer. This early exposure to the art and science of filmmaking ignited a spark in Gendron, setting her on a journey of passion and dedication as a producer.

Since her move to Toronto in 2015, Gendron has used her voice to impact the global film landscape. Her production company, Genco Pictures, has been a platform for her to showcase a versatile and innovative approach to storytelling. From music videos for renowned artists like Dominique Fils-Aimé to thought-provoking documentaries such as Traces of Hope, Gendron’s work hopes to challenge the norms and expand the medium’s horizons.

One of Gendron’s most notable achievements is her first US feature film, A Wounded Fawn. Written and directed by Travis Sevens and starring Josh Ruben and Sarah Lind, the film premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. It was subsequently released worldwide on Shudder and AMC+. A Wounded Fawn garnered critical acclaim and was selected for numerous well-known festivals, including Fantastic Fest, FrightFest, and Sitges. The film’s success is a testament to Gendron’s ability to identify and develop talent and her commitment to bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen.

Gendron’s passion for filmmaking extends beyond her role as a producer. She is a lover of film, constantly seeking inspiration from the classics and studying the works of legendary filmmakers. Her appreciation for the art form is evident in the projects she chooses to take on, as she strives to honor the foundations of storytelling while pushing the boundaries of the medium.

Her unique blend of creative vision and business acumen sets Gendron apart in the industry. She approaches each project with an understanding of the delicate balance between artistic expression and commercial viability. Her ability to navigate the complex demands of filmmaking, from managing budgets and resources to fostering a collaborative and supportive environment on set, has earned her a reputation as a skilled and reliable producer.

Gendron values the contributions of every member of the cast and crew, recognizing that filmmaking is a collaborative effort that requires the talents and expertise of many. This camaraderie and respect has endeared her to the film community and led to successful collaborations with talented filmmakers and artists.

As Gendron continues to move through the industry, her sights are set on producing high-quality, independent films that resonate with audiences. With upcoming projects like Kill Me Now, a Canada-France co-production slated to shoot in September 2024, and the recently released The Path of Totality in Canada, Gendron continues to push forward.

In a world where the lines between art and commerce are often blurred, Laurence Gendron is working toward a clearer and more impactful future for the industry. Her abilities as a producer, coupled with her unwavering love for cinema, see her poised to make her mark. As she continues looking to the future of filmmaking, one thing is sure: Laurence Gendron won’t quit until she sees her dreams become reality.

