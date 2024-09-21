Laura Benanti talks about starring in the horror film ‘The Shade’

Laura Benanti in 'The Shade.' Photo Courtesy of Level 33 Entertainment.

Tony winner Laura Benanti chatted about starring in the new horror film “The Shade,” which was directed by Tyler Chipman.

The synopsis is: 20-year-old Ryan (Chris Galust) struggles with a debilitating anxiety disorder following his father’s death. Together with his two brothers, he must fight to break the destructive cycle threatening their family as ancient darkness closes in on them.

‘The Shade’

On being a part of this movie, Benanti said, “It was scary. I am not a scary movie person; I don’t really watch them. The reason I did this one is because I loved the metaphor, where mental health is occasionally a monster in your life.”

“So, to me, it didn’t feel like a scary movie where somebody wants to kill you, it’s like your own brain, sometimes, wants to kill you, which I really appreciated,” she said.

“Working with Dylan McTee and Chris Galust was great,” Benanti exclaimed. “Everyone was amazing. It was a really good experience,” she exclaimed. “It was cool to have a nice set on a movie that was scary for me. The woman who played The Shade was the sweetest person, which was really helpful.”

“Based on this movie, I learned that I am a big scary cat, but I already knew that,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“This movie was terrifying,” she admitted. “My husband couldn’t come with me, so I brought my friend, and then, I slept with all the lights on for three days, and it shows. I looked pretty tired,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“I wanted to get out of Massachusetts. I was scared, and sleep,” she added.

This thriller serves as a complex exploration of generational trauma and mental health.

Benanti on playing Renee

Benanti was drawn to her character, Renee Beckman, due to her resilience. “Renee has been through a lot of tragedy, losing her husband and then, clearly watching both of her sons suffer but she maintained her own sense of self, and being as good of a mom as she could be,” she said.

“For me, this movie wasn’t just scary; it was poignant, and that’s what drew me to it,” she added.

54 Below show in New York

Most recently, Benanti enjoyed performing at 54 Below in New York City along with her mother, Linda, whom she describes as her most inspiring teacher. “That was a wonderful experience for me, especially doing that with my mom,” she said.

“My mom had been an actress, and then my parents divorced when I was really little, when I was two, so she gave up acting to raise me. She gave it up for 36 years, so the fact that she is now on stage shining her light is pretty awesome,” she acknwoledged.

Benanti on Danny Burstein

Benanti had great words about Tony winner Danny Burstein, whom she starred with in “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” on Broadway. “That show was a long time ago, and it was so much fun,” she said.

Benanti was thrilled to find out that Burstein was just cast in the new production of “Gypsy” on Broadway as Herbie. “Danny would be just perfect as Herbie,” she said.

Stage of her life

On the title of her life at the moment, she responded, “I wrote this comedy show ‘Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares’ that is on Audible, so people can listen to it right now.”

“I am doing it in other cities, and the hope is to do an audio video capture. While that is not the title of my actual life, that is the title of the comedy show that brings me into a different space,” Benanti noted.

“Being an actor for hire can be humiliating, and for me, it’s being able to move beyond that into being taken seriously as a writer and as a comic actor. I am really excited about that,” she said.

Superpower of choice

Regarding her superpower of choice, Benanti said, “If I had a superpower, it would be to be able to heal someone, whether it’s physical or mental. That would be my superpower.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Benanti revealed, “Success is relative, and it means different things to different people. I feel the most successful when I feel the most grateful.”

Message for her fans

For her fans, she expressed, “I really appreciate the fans. I am not the type of person that can’t walk down the street. At least once a day, somebody will very quietly say ‘I love you’ and that really means a lot to me, and it goes a long way. I really appreciate the fans, and I love their support and kindness.”

“Also, I like the emotional availability; people tell me a lot of things about themselves so I feel honored to be trusted with,” she concluded.

To learn more about Tony winner Laura Benanti, check out her official homepage, and follow her on Instagram and via her Linktree page.