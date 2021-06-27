Connect with us

Entertainment

Laine Hardy charms on ‘Memorize You’ country single

Published

Laine Hardy
Laine Hardy. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney
Laine Hardy. Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

“American Idol” winner and country singer-songwriter Laine Hardy charms on his lighthearted country single “Memorize You.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Memorize You” was co-penned by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes, and Steven Dale Jones, and it was subsequently produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with such megastars a Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett. It has an uplifting, feel-good vibe to it, which makes it the quintessential tune for the summer.

His song’s sweet music video was directed by Dustin Haney, and it was filmed in various locations throughout Florida, and the video depicts a young couple falling in love.

“Memorize You” by Laine Hardy is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It showcases Laine Hardy’s growth and maturity as a recording artist, and it displays his ability to kick back and have a good time. It is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.

To learn more about Laine Hardy, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

In this article:American idol, Country, Laine Hardy, memorize you, singer-songwriter, winner

