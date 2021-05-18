Connect with us

Lagoona Bloo immerses fans in a dream world with new ‘AQUA’ EP

On Tuesday, May 18, Lagoona Bloo released her eclectic breakthrough solo EP, AQUA. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Lagoona Bloo
Lagoona Bloo. Photo by Robert Postotnik
Lagoona Bloo. Photo by Robert Postotnik

She is best known for being one-third of the critically-acclaimed pop vocal trio, Stephanie’s Child. The EP was produced by SIXFOOT 5, and she describes AQUA as a dream world that explores love, the highs and lows of relationships, and the sensual fantasies in-between.

It opens on a soothing note with the atmospheric title track “Aqua” and it is followed by the lead single, the upbeat “Greedy with My Love,” where she concedes that she can be self-centered and envious in a budding relationship.

“Gameboy” is sultry with a retro vibe to it, while “Bedroom Song” is smooth, crisp, and nonchalant.

After the melodically-stunning “Hands,” it closes with “Aqua Quartet” and on a fitting note with the vivacious “Wings of Love,” which is quite anthemic.

“AQUA” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Lagoona Blood delivers on her latest studio offering, “AQUA.” It is bold, refreshing, and relatable. Every song on this EP has its own identity. “AQUA” is high-octane, fun, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about Lagoona Bloo and her latest news, follow her on Instagram and her Linktree page.

