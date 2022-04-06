Connect with us

Labrinth announces ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 score album

Published

On April 5, global music star Labrinth announced the official Season 2 score album for the popular HBO series “Euphoria.”

A Grammy-nominated and Emmy award-winning artist, Labrinth announced that he scored the second season of the hit HBO series “Euphoria,” starring Primetime Emmy winner Zendaya, which just wrapped up its second season.

This collection consists of 22 songs, including a few that have already been released to critical and commercial acclaim. The album is set to be released on Friday, April 22.

“This one is so much more than a score album to me. It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip,” Labrinth said.

“I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of I’m Tired.  I have Angus doing vocals on a song.  You’re getting Skeletons and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine,” he explained.

“You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you,” he added.

The “Euphoria” Season 2 score album is available for pre-order by clicking here.

To learn more about Columbia recording artist Labrinth, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and check out his official website.

