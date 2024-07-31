Kyle More talks about the ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ movie on Netflix

Kyle More. Photo Courtesy of Kyle More.

Actor Kyle More chatted about the new movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” where he plays Detective Mike Woody.

The synopsis is: Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. It premiered on July 3rd on Netflix.

How was your experience doing the new Beverly Hills cop movie?

It was a dream come true! If I told the twelve year old version of myself sitting in a small town in Tennessee that I would one day act alongside Eddie Murphy in the number one movie in the world, I don’t think he would have believed me.

I was obsessed with Nutty Professor and the rest of Eddie’s movies as a kid so to actually get to work with him and improvise with him was unbelievable.

I definitely had to pinch myself each day on set. Was this really happening? And then two long years later, it came out, and the proof was there. It really happened. I couldn’t be happier.

It’s such a fun movie too! It always feels great to see that something you were a part of is resonating with people and that folks are enjoying it!

What did you like the most about your character Detective Mike Woody?

I spent a lot of time in the Midwest in my life so being able to climb into the skin of a bumbling Detroit cop was just a lot of fun. My dad and two of my brothers live outside of Detroit and my grandfather’s name was Woody so it definitely felt a little kismet.

The fact that I got to shoot at an actual Red Wings game was unreal. I think the coolest thing about the role was how much it just reflected what was going on in real life for me at the time.

Here is a guy who finds himself on a wild ride with someone he has looked up to his whole life and he’s just trying to hold on for dear life. I didn’t have to act very much.

What do your plans for the future include?

Just keep going. I write as well so I’ll just continue to hustle out here in Los Angeles trying to get something going. I have a few projects in the works so hopefully one of those picks up some steam or I’m lucky enough to join another fun project like this one.

It’s wild to get off a movie like this and just go right back to the hustle but that’s the job we signed up for!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It’s a strange time in this industry. A few years ago everyone was feeling extremely optimistic about the streaming age because even though the pay was less, the opportunities were far greater than ever before due to the fact of the volume of content.

Unfortunately, that all changed after the strike. All we can do is pray that the industry starts feeling good about getting back into the TV and film business because everyone is feeling the constriction right now. I have faith.

I think there is enough TV and film out there right now that is proving that audiences still crave long form entertainment. Now we just need productions to start back up.

Which actors would you like to someday collaborate with as your dream acting partners?

I’ve always wanted to be in an Apatow movie. I love a classic comedy film that doesn’t take itself too seriously and really lets the cast kind of do their thing.

To be surrounded with a cast and crew that has proven over and over again that they make great ensemble comedies would be incredible.

What does the word success mean to you?

It has definitely changed. When I first started chasing this dream, success was SNL and anything else was a failure.

Once I started working though I realized there were so many other avenues in this industry that would keep me fulfilled. Now, I think success is just being able to provide for my family and not be pulling my hair over where my next job is going to come from.

I think all the actors out there who have snagged those big serious regulars or enough gigs to put money away and have that safety net, I think that’s success. That’s when I’ll feel like I’ve really made it.

What would you like to tell our readers about the new ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ movie?

I think it’s the return of the action comedy. It has no agenda but to make you laugh at jokes and drop your jaw at incredible action sequences. It will also tug at the heartstrings a little too.

The team behind this film just did an amazing job at making it feel like the 80s and 90s movies we all loved but still making it feel fresh. I know I’m biased, but damn, it’s just a super fun summer movie.

To learn more about actor Kyle More, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.