Kyle Lowder talks ‘Days of Our Lives,’ being a news anchor, remembers Matthew Perry and Johnny Wactor

Kyle Lowder. Photo Credti: 2 News Nevada

Emmy nominee Kyle Lowder chatted about “Days of Our Lives,” being a news anchor, and he remembered the late actors Matthew Perry and Johnny Wactor.

“My summer has been going well. So far so good,” he said. “Up in Lake Tahoe, we had a late winter. We had plenty of snow, but it didn’t really come until late winter/early spring.”

“Today was downright hot, so I actually got back from the lake. I’ve been spending a lot of time by the water, and I’ve been taking my dog for a swim too. I’m going on hikes where there are rivers, streams, and water sources. So far so good,” he explained.

‘Days of Our Lives’

On being a part of the “Days of Our Lives” family all of these decades, he said, “I check in every once in a while because this show has been a part of my life ever since I was a teenager… literally. I started that show when I was 19 years old.”

“I am always going to care about how the show is doing, and the people that work on the show in front and behind the camera. I care about their wellbeing personally and professionally, and I care about how the show is doing in terms of its ratings and that it is succeeding,” he elaborated.

“Overall, ‘Days of Our Lives’ is always going to be very near and dear to my heart. It means so much to me, both professionally and personally,” he added.

Kyle Lowder’s latest gig: Morning news anchor

Presently, Lowder is a KTVN news anchor, where he co-anchors the morning news for 2 News Nevada in Reno, a CBS affiliate. “I am absolutely in love with this industry,” he exclaimed. “My daughter, Izzy, and I have fallen in love with the area.”

“I grew up in front of a camera and I am very comfortable on a TV set, and I know what’s it like to be able to tell stories through a camera lens,” he acknowledged. “I have too much respect for actual journalists in the industry. Right now, I am TV news anchor and I am somebody that is learning to become a journalist.”

“I love going to work every morning, and I work with great people. It has turned out really well for me in that regard. I enjoy every day that I get to go into work and give the news to people,” he added.

Remembering Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’

Lowder paid his respects to the late Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 back in October. “When I did ‘Friends,’ every single one of those legendary, world-famous actors was so kind and so generous on set,” Lowder said.

“Matthew was no exception. He was available to talk to and he was just so incredibly kind. It was so hard to see him struggle over the years with his substance abuse issues. It was a very sad thing because Matthew was a really good guy and he is obviously missed,” he added.

Matthew Perry, seen here in Hollywood in 2003, spoke openly of his battles with addiction. — © AFP

Samantha’s Friends: ‘The Golden Age’

Lowder is looking forward to “Samantha’s Friends” with “The Golden Age” theme to it this September in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. “I am always excited for Samantha’s Friends,” he said. “I’ve been doing that event almost every year since its inception.”

“Alice and Sammy, and all the volunteers involved do such an incredible job. It is truly one of my favorite events of the year. We always raise a good amount of money for some really good causes,” he explained.

“I always enjoy being part of something special like that,” he added.

Montreal fan event

Earlier this month, Lowder enjoyed being a part of Eric Martsolf’s 10th anniversary with Star Image Entertainment in Montreal, Canada. “Penny MacGregor does such a wonderful job with her events as well,” he said. “I do love my Canadian fans; they have been by my side supporting me for my entire career, which is nearly 25 years.”

“It is always a great time seeing everybody. The events are so well-organized, and we are raising money for Cedars CanSupport, which helps raise money and awareness on cancer patients and their families,” Lowder elaborated.

“Any time I can raise money for a good cause, and get to spend time with fans, is just great,” he added.

Remembering Johnny Wactor

Lowder also opened up about the recent tragic death of Johnny Wactor, who was murdered at the age of 37 on May 25, 2024, over an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles.

“I had the delight of knowing Johnny over the years, and I got the chance to spend a solid amount of time with him at Samantha’s Friends. We had known each other from being in the same industry over the years but Samantha’s Friends allowed us to spend time together and get to know each other better and be surrounded by the other actors and fans. We need justice for his death,” he said.

“Johnny was such a sweet soul. He was absolutely the kindest person out there,” Lowder acknowledged.

“Johnny was so open, giving, and kind, that he could fit in anywhere that he went. Nobody understands the cosmic reason for these unfortunate events… how something so bad can happen to somebody so good. Johnny is so missed, and this was so tragic and awful. I want justice for him,” he elaborated.

Johnny Wactor. Photo Credit: Paul Smith

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Lowder said, “Live in the moment.” “Be present in the moment,” he said. “Even though I have a vision for the future, and I have nostalgia for the past, the only moment we ever have is right now. Sometimes, I forget to live in the now. I have a saying up on the mirror in my bathroom that says, ‘be here now’.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Lowder revealed, “Gratitude.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Lowder explained, “I used to think that success was a destination. It’s the pursuit of a worthy ideal. If you are on the path of pursuing the highest ideal of yourself, then I believe you are successful.”

“Again, I believe that success is a journey and not a destination,” he reiterated.

Lowder’s message for his fans

For his dedicated fans, Lowder said, “I am who I am today because of the fans. I have had the privilege of doing what I love to do: I’ve always wanted to be in the world of entertainment and in front of a camera.”

“I live the life I do now, personally and professionally, all because of my fans. I am eternally grateful to each and every one of them,” he concluded.

