Kyle Lowder talks about ‘The Godfather Buck’ and ‘The Ravine’ films

Kyle Lowder in 'The Godfather Buck.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

Actor Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”) chatted about his two new films “The Godfather Buck” and “The Ravine.”

American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Lowder exemplifies this inspirational quote. He is a versatile actor, whose acting work is transcendent in daytime television, digital streaming platforms, and film.

‘The Godfather Buck’

“The Godfather Buck” was directed by Thomas Churchill (“The Amityville Harvest”). It was released via Gravitas Ventures on April 19, and it is available in select U.S. theaters and VOD. “Frederick wrote a beautiful film, and he and Thomas worked hard to put it together,” he said. “Ultimately, it was a joy to be working with these artists because they are much more artistic than I am.”

Lowder and Frederick Keeve star as two brothers, Steven and Dan Madden respectively, who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear. While there, they hunt white-tailed deer for one week.

“It was the hardest thing I have ever done in terms of my career from an emotional standpoint,” he said. “There was not even one scene that was lighthearted even though there were some moments of levity among the brothers. There was always an uneasiness with my character, Dan. You never know what is going to come out of him next.”

“Mentally, it was an exhausting shoot but it was very rewarding at the same time,” he added.

In this film, concealed family secrets and lies will be revealed when their half-brother, Andrew Madden (played by Indar Smith) stops by for a visit one evening, and that will impact and change all of their lives forever.

“Both Dan and Steven are microcosms of the macro of society. They represent individual points of consciousness,” he acknowledged.

“The Godfather Buck” earned a glowing review, where it was hailed as “powerful.”

‘The Ravine’

“The Ravine” is directed by Keoni Waxman, and it was written by Waxman, Robert Pascuzzi, and Kelly Pascuzzi. “It is based on a true story, that’s the main thing,” he said. “It was a horrible tragedy and I happened to be friends with the husband and wife couple [Robert and Kelly Pascuzzi] that went through this horrific situation in life. It’s the aspects of awareness, understanding, compassion, and forgiveness that helped them find peace through this whole thing.”

Aside from Lowder, it stars Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, Byron Mann, and Leslie Uggams. “This has been a long time coming,” he said. “We shot that in October of 2019, and we finished it in March of 2020. We were able to screen it for audiences and it was released briefly in theaters a year ago.”

“I am so grateful to be in this film with these people,” he said. “I am very proud of the work in these films, they are both very heavy.”

The synopsis of the film is as follows: When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. It was inspired by true events and it will be available in theaters and on VOD on May 6, 2022, via Cinedigm.

‘Samatha’s Friends’

On May 14 and 15, Lowder will be at “Samantha’s Friends” in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, as one of the special guest actors. This charitable event benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs. “That is my favorite event of the year, no disrespect to any of the other fan events,” he said. “I did the very first event they had. Samantha, Alice, and their whole family are such special people. They run such a tight ship with that event, it’s the best one I’ve ever been to. ‘Samantha’s Friends’ holds a special place in my heart.”

Kyle Lowder Properties

Aside from his acting career, he is also a licensed real estate agent, where he is affiliated with Village Properties, and represents Montecito and Santa Barbara. “I’ve had a passion for real estate for a very long time,” he said. “For me, I am always looking into the future and finding new ways to expand my business. Village Properties is a high-end, luxury residential brokerage in Montecito, and to be able to represent the people, buyers, sellers, and properties in Montecito is such a joy and a passion of mine. I am thrilled about it.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lowder responded, “Transition, with the subtitle of Upleveling.”

If he were to have any superpower, Lowder revealed that it would be “to fly.” “I just love to fly in airplanes, I always want the window seat and I always look out,” he said.

For his fans, he concluded about his two new films, “They have very heavy subject material but if you have been a fan and support of me and my work, I don’t think anyone has ever seen work from me like this before.”

To learn more about actor Kyle Lowder, follow him on Instagram.