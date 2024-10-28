Ksenia talks about her new music, songwriting inspirations, and Lil Dicky

Ksenia. Photo Credit: Sasha Shevchik.

Multi-faceted Los Angeles-based comedian and singer-songwriter Ksenia spoke about her new music and being a part of the digital age.

New single

On her new single “FAKE,” she remarked, “It was born from my personal experiences in the entertainment industry. I encountered a lot of insincerity, which sparked something within me.”

“It felt crucial to channel that frustration into a song that celebrates authenticity,” she noted.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “I draw inspiration from my life—the ups, downs, and everything in between.”

“Growing up in a small town in Russia, and then moving to Los Angeles, exposed me to many contrasts that shape my art. I want my music to be a source of comfort and connection for those navigating similar paths,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, I cherish the ability to connect with fans worldwide instantly and share my music with a broader audience.”

“On the other hand, it can feel overwhelming at times, with the constant pressure to stay relevant. I focus on authenticity in this space, using social media to share my journey and foster real connections with my audience,” she explained.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “Looking ahead, I have big dreams! I want to keep creating music, writing jokes, touring the world with my show, and even writing a TV show. The possibilities are endless!”

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, she stated, “To young artists, I’d say: trust your voice and don’t be afraid to stand out. Your individuality is your superpower.”

“The journey will have its challenges, but each obstacle is a lesson that shapes you. Surround yourself with people who uplift you, and remember that your worth isn’t defined by others,” she elaborated.

Dream duet choice in music: Lil Dicky

Ksenia listed rapper Lil Dicky as her dream duet choice in music.

“I would love to collaborate with Lil Dicky,” she exclaimed. “He’s clever and funny, and I believe our styles would complement each other perfectly.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “To me, success isn’t just about accolades or charts; it’s about creating meaningful art, inspiring others, and leaving a positive impact.”

“It’s those moments when someone shares how my music helped them feel understood or inspired them to be their true selves that drive me. Those moments remind me I’m on the right path,” he added.

Closing thoughts on her new music

For her fans and listeners, she remarked, “With ‘FAKE,’ I want to empower women to confidently call out the nonsense and walk away from inauthentic people. The entertainment industry—and life in general—often pressures us to go along with the crowd, but that doesn’t have to be the case.”

“It’s incredibly liberating to say, ‘I see what’s happening, and I deserve better.’ I hope this song inspires women to trust their instincts and refuse to settle for anything less than genuine connections in all areas of their lives,” she added.

Her new single “FAKE” is available on Spotify.

To learn more about Ksenia, follow her on Instagram.