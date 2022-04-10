Connect with us

Kristos Andrews wins 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘The Bay’

Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”) has another accolade to add to his lengthy collection of awards

Kristos Andrews accepting his 2022 Indie Series Award
Emmy award-winning actor and filmmaker Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”) has another accolade to add to his lengthy collection of awards. He just won the 2022 Indie Series Award for “Best Lead Actor — Drama.”

The 2022 Indie Series Awards took place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

Andrews won for his acting work in Season 6 of “The Bay.” He tied with Erik Fellows, who also won for “Purgatory.”

“Congratulations to our leading man Kristos for taking home yet another best lead actor award for his dynamic work in the dual role of Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway on our show,” the show “The Bay” exclaimed on their social media pages.

“The Bay Family is always proud of you and your many accolades #BingeTheBay,” the show added on their post.

Aside from starring in “The Bay” as Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway, Andrews also serves as a co-executive producer, co-director, and writer of the popular digital drama series “The Bay,” which was created by Gregori J. Martin.

Season 7 of “The Bay” will be released in the near future.

