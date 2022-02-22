Kristos Andrews to star in ‘Murder Anyone?’ feature film

Kristos Andrews. Photo Credit: NATAS, William Kidston

Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”) will star in the new dark comedy “Murder Anyone?” Digital Journal has the scoop.

As first reported in an exclusive article by Variety, director and producer James Cullen Bressack will pay homage to his late father, Gordon Bressack, with this dark new comedy, which was written several years earlier by the Emmy award-winning screenwriter (“Pinky and the Brain” and “Animaniacs”).

The film was shot entirely in Los Angeles, California, and it marks the second time that Bressack and Andrews are working together. It also stars Spencer Breslin, Galadriel Stineman, Emmy winner Tyler Christopher (“General Hospital”), Lisa Wilcox (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”), voice-over actor Maurice LaMarche (“The Simpsons”), and Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland.

“Murder Anyone?” follows two playwrights tasked with the challenge of creating “the next avant-garde surrealistic mind-bending, neo-noir thriller” as they write, the story comes to life in real-time but their own emotions and arguments begin to manifest on film creating sharp twists and turns that affect the entire movie.

Filled with hilarity and chaos, “Murder, Anyone?” is a comedic play within a play, within a movie that contemplates the complexities of language, art, theatre, and film.